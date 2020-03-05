Fleet Management Software Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2020-2027 | Geotab, GPS Insight, NexTraq, Omnitracs

Fleet Management Software market in global is expected to grow from US$ 15.81 Bn in 2018 to US$ 54.05 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 14.9% from the year 2019 to 2027.

Fleet Management Software is a broad term that consists of all the activities executed to achieve a business goal or objective. This objective could be increasing sales, building business relationships, client support, business operations, training, and among many others. The software comprises the handling of vehicle tracking, maintenance, financing, replacement, routing, and navigation. It helps business enterprises coordinate and handles work vehicles in a central information system. The fleet management software, therefore, helps the enterprise to lessen costs and improves performance according to government regulations also, and the software is valuable for any business such as large and small businesses. Fleet management software is affected by factors such as the size of the economy, GDP growth, IT infrastructure development, technology adoption, security, and regulatory policies. These factors vary from one country to another and affect the fleet management software spending in that particular country.

Get Sample Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004092/

Geographically, Europe held the majority revenue share of the fleet management software market in the year 2018, and it is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. IT Infrastructure development, the huge number of SMEs, and focus on the automotive sector are some of the major factors driving the growth of the fleet management software market in this region. In 2018, North America and the Asia Pacific held the second and third position in the global fleet management software market. The other growing regions, such as the Middle East, Africa, and South America, are anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities for fleet management software market players during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

The market for Fleet Management Software is segmented on the basis of solution and end-user. Based on the solution, the fleet management software market is segmented into operation management, asset management, driver management, vehicle maintenance & leasing, driver information system, and others. On the basis of end-user, the fleet management software market is segmented into manufacturing, government, transportation and logistics, energy and utilities, retail, construction, and others. Geographically, the market is fragmented into five regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

There are some very well-established market players operating in the fleet management software market. The top five players in this market include GPS Insight, NexTraq, LLC, Verizon Connect, ARI Fleet Management Company, and Trimble, Inc. Some of the other notable players in the fleet management software market include Geotab Inc., Omnitracs, LLC, Teletrac Navman US Ltd., Wheels, Inc., and Element Fleet Management Corp.

Ask for Discount at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00004092/

Table of Content:

Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Fleet Management Software Market – By Solution

1.3.2 Global Fleet Management Software Market – By End-User

1.3.3 Global Fleet Management Software Market – By Geography

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Fleet Management Software- Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South America PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

5. Fleet Management Software Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Adoption of Wireless Technologies to Boost Global Fleet Management Software Market

5.1.2 Growing Adoption of Cloud Computing and Big Data Analytics Solutions is Driving Market Demand

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 International Privacy Regulations and Compliance Requirements

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) is Expected to Boom in the Coming Years

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Telematics Technology- A Fast Growing Trend among Fleet Operators

5.4.2 Growing Adoption of Security Solutions such as Cybersecurity in Global Fleet Management Ecosystem

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

Continue…..

Purchase this Premium Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004092/

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]