Fleet Management Software Market to Reach US$ 54.05 Bn at a CAGR of 14.9% in 2027

“Fleet Management Software market in global is expected to grow from US$ 15.81 Bn in 2018 to US$ 54.05 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 14.9% from the year 2020 to 2027.” Europe was the leading geographic market, and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Europe fleet management software market size is expected to gradually increase in the coming years till 2027, owing to the increasing spending in the automotive sector in the region.

Use of wireless technologies for fleet operations expected to boost the market

Currently, the wireless industry is growing immensely and setting new records for network traffic, network infrastructure, and wireless connections deployment. Due to the implementation of the Internet of Things (IoT) worldwide, it enables to enhance various systems used for various industries through wireless technologies. Wireless technologies play an important role in driving the economy of various countries around the globe. Several potential countries around the world are contributing to the country’s economy to remain competitive in the market. For instance, according to CTIA, a trade association for the wireless communications industry based in the U.S., The wireless industry contributed US$ 475 Bn to the U.S. economy annually in 2016.

Various companies use fleet management software in order to control the fleet vehicles. Integration of wireless technologies with fleet management software increases the efficiency of the fleets and helps reduce the burden of fleet operators. Wireless technology such as global positioning system and vehicle tracking systems helps to gain exceptional insight into the performance of the fleet. These wireless technologies also improve the behavior of the driver by monitoring the speed of the vehicle, harsh braking, and much more.

Global Fleet Management Software Market- Solution Insights

The global Fleet Management Software market by solution was led by operation management segment. Vehicle maintenance & leasing segment held the second largest market in 2018 and is anticipated to increase its shares during the forecast period from 2020 – 2027.

