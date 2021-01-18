Flavoured Yogurt Market In-Depth Research on Market Dynamics, Applications & Emerging Growth Factors by 2026

Data Bridge Market Research has announced the addition of new statistical data titled as, Flavoured Yogurt Market. It is scrutinized with various aspects of the existing industries such as types, size, application, and end-users.

The Major players profiled in this report include General Mills Inc., Nestlé, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., ULTIMA FOODS, Chobani, LLC., SODIAAL, Müller UK & Ireland, Rainy Lanes Dairy Foods Ltd., Parmalat S.p.A., Chi Limited, Sameer Agriculture & Livestock Limited, Lausanne Dairies, MENCHIE’S, Cargill, Incorporated., YILI.COM INC., Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., others

Competitive Rivalry-: The Flavoured Yogurt report incorporates the detailed analysis of the leading organizations and their thought process and what are the methodologies they are adopting to maintain their brand image in this market. The report aides the new bees to understand the level of competition that they need to fight for to strengthen their roots in this competitive market.

Conducts Overall FLAVOURED YOGURT Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Product (Artificial Casings, Natural Casings), Types (Set Yogurt, Creamy Yogurt, Baby Yogurt, Low Fat & No-Fat Yogurt, Organic Yogurt, Standard Flavoured Yogurt, Frozen Yogurt, Drinking Yogurt, Strained/Greek Yogurt, Others), Distribution Channel (Hyper/Super Market, Retail Stores, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Online Stores, Others),



Ingredients (Artificial Sweeteners, Colours, Fruits, Bacteria, Flavours, Others),

Flavours (Blueberry, Strawberry, Vanilla, Mango, Other Flavours),

Application (Ingredient, Dessert, Food & Beverage, Drugs, Cosmetics, Others)

The FLAVOURED YOGURT report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Yogurt is formed by fermenting milk with bacteria. Yogurt when garnished or nourished with flavours derived from various sources such as fruits and vegetables, it is termed as flavoured yogurt. Flavoured yogurts are available in various forms based on criteria like low-fatty or non-fatty, frozen or regular and flavours from different fruits. There has been an increased demand for flavoured yoghurts due to the health benefits offered by it.

In January 2019, Yoplait, the largest franchise brand of yoghurt and Dunkin’ Donuts have joined hands to launch 4 new breakfast pastry-inspired yogurt flavours which include Boston Kreme Donut, Apple Fritter, French Vanilla Latte and Cinnamon Coffee Roll. These launches would increase the sale the sale of yoghurts, and its uniqueness would help capturing a new segment in the yogurt market.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Customers preference of convenience, rather than focus on costs due to their tight packed busy lifestyles

Innovative and new forms of packaging of flavoured yoghurt attract consumers towards the products, stimulating them to buy it

High levels of preservatives present in the product restraints the growth of the market

Presence of already established competitors and competition from ice cream & other frozen desserts market hinders the growth of his market

One of the important factors in Flavoured Yogurt Market report is the competitive analysis. The report covers all the key parameters such as product innovation, market strategies of the key players, market share, revenue generation, latest research and development, and market expert views.

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Flavoured Yogurt market.

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Flavoured Yogurt market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America Flavoured Yogurt Revenue by Countries

8 Europe Flavoured Yogurt Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific Flavoured Yogurt Revenue by Countries

10 South America Flavoured Yogurt Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Flavoured Yogurt by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

