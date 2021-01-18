Flavors and Fragrances Market Insights, Industry Outlook, Growing Trends and Demands 2019

Global Flavors & Fragrances Industry – A Global Market Overview (2019-2023) (Avail a 10% off)

The Global Flavors & Fragrances Market is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The global flavor and fragrance market value is expected to reach US$28.37 billion in 2023, rising at a CAGR of 2.76% for the period 2019-2023.

Top Key Players: Givaudan SA, IFF, Symrise AG, Robertet SA, Sensient and Takasago.

The growth in the market is anticipated to be driven by various factors such as increasing gross national income, rapid urbanization, rising global population, increasing demand for packaged food and increasing middle class population. The growth of the market is also expected to be challenged by various determinants like rising prices of raw materials, constantly changing demand by consumers and numerous barriers to entry. There are certain trends and developments such as various product launches, rising consciousness about healthy and ethical products, changing consumer decision trends, rising market of cosmetic products and increasing demand for natural flavors & fragrances as the living standards of the people improve.

The market is broadly divided into two categories: Flavor and Fragrance. The Fragrance market is further categorized into following sub segments: soaps & detergents, cosmetics & toiletries, household cleaners & air fresheners and fine fragrances. Also, flavor market is further divided into: beverages, savory, dairy, bakery, confectionary, meat, snacks, and oral hygiene.

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S

Europe

Asia Pacific

ROW

Asia is the dominant regional market for flavor and fragrance with the major market share. It holds the largest market value of flavor and fragrance in comparison to other regions. Asias flavor and fragrance market is expected to rise further by 2023 due to the rising demand from developing countries like India and China.

