Flat Glass Market Size, Increasing Trend Diversity, Analysis, and Future Scope with Top Key players (2020-2025)

The research report on ‘global flat glass market’ extensively analyzes market growth opportunities at global as well as local level. The report offers detailed market segmentation such as application, product, and regions. This report covers in-depth analysis of market growth strategies and complete information and analysis of market trends, major drivers, and market challenges & opportunities.

The global flat glass market size is valued at USD 93.0 billion and it is expected to grow at USD 150.38 billion with the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the prediction period. Some major factors such as growing urbanization, rapidly increasing real estate sector, growing product innovations, and use of solar products are contributing to the global flat glass market growth.

The global flat glass market segmentation is done depending on factors such as application, product, and geography. According to the product, this market is divided into a basic float, tempered, laminated, insulating, and others. In between these, the tempered glass segment is accounted for one of the largest global flat glass market share in the year 2014. In addition, this segment is witnessed significant growth since the past few years due to the increase in demand from the number of construction and building sector.

Based on application, the global flat glass market is sub-segmented into construction, automotive, and others. In between these, the construction segment dominated the highest global flat glass market share in 2018. And it is expected healthy growth over the forecast period. Likewise, the automotive segment is likely to witness a significant growth into the coming years, owing to the production of the rapidly growing automobile across the world.

The global flat glass market can be segmented into North America, Europe, MEA, Asia Pacific and South and Central America. In between these. Asia Pacific has been a dominated player accounting for the largest share in 2018 for this market, and it is anticipated to reach a significant growth during the prediction period. Likewise, China is one of the largest producers and consumer of flat glass and it is likely to dominate for near around 70% of flat glass market share in APAC during the forecast period.

Leading players in this market are trying to implement several strategies to gain their position in the global flat glass market. Some of the major players include Schott AG, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Saint Gobain Corporation, Euro Glass SPA, Asahi Glass Group, and many others.

Key segments of the global flat glass market

Product Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion) (Billion Square Meters) (Kilo Tons)

Tempered

Laminated

Basic float

Insulating

Others

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion) (Billion Square Meters) (Kilo Tons)

Automotive

Construction

Others

Region Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion) (Billion Square Meters) (Kilo Tons)

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

