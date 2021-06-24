Flame Retardants Market: Study Applications, Types and Market Analysis including Growth, Trends and Forecasts to 2027

The Insight Partners latest market research report on the Global Flame Retardants Market provides a comprehensive analysis of some of the most significant trends and patterns that are anticipated to impact the market potentials throughout the forecast period. Report defines an emerging trend as a leading factor that has the latent to strike the market and bestow to its growth or decline.

Flame Retardants are applied to otherwise combustible materials to prevent, stop or slow down fire from initiating or propagating to avoid any accidental injury or damage. Flame retardants are added to transportation products like seats, and seat covers; furnishing products such as carpets, curtains, foam, and upholstery; electrical and electronic devices such as TVs, laptops, and computers, and in electric cables, and insulation materials used in building and construction materials.

Top Market Players

1. Akzo Nobel N.V.

2. Albermarle Corporation

3. BASF SE

4. Broadview Technologies

5. Clariant

6. Dover Corporation

7. ICL

8. LANXESS

9. Nabaltec AG

10. The Dow Chemical Company

The leading competitors in the global Flame Retardants Market have adopted different key strategies, approaches, and methodologies, including product launch, partnerships & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and agreements, to sustain the intense level of competition in the global marketplace. The leading participants profiled in this research report are the consumer goods manufacturers, who serve the product globally to several end-user industries. The data with regards to the key competitors and their strategic moves are collected by means of annual reports and press releases of respective companies, different blogs available on their company homepages, and primary calls made to the specialists in the industry.

Key Trends that Drive the Growth of the Global Flame Retardants Market are Given Below:

New application development and product designing.

Falling prices of the Flame Retardants.

Stringent regulations along with the government support and R&D subsidization.

Geographic and capacity expansion by the leading industry players, as well as the new competitors.

Increased partnerships and collaborations among the key industry participants to sustain the market competition and the intense challenges.

Endless efforts and investments to streamline manufacturing processes.

Regional Segmentation:

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

United States, Canada, and Mexico. Central & South America: Brazil and Argentina.

Brazil and Argentina. Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Saudi Arabia, and Turkey. Europe:Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Russia.

