Flame Retardant Market Size by 2019-2025: Manufacturers, Advancements, Sales, Shares, Challenges, Opportunities

The Detailed Market intelligence report on the Flame Retardant Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Flame Retardant Market place for the forecast 2019– 2025.

Scope of The Report:

The market players are accepting tactics such as capacity expansions, supply/distribution agreements, investments, mergers & acquisitions, product launches, technology transfers, and joint ventures to sustain their dominance in the flame-retardant market.

Global Flame Retardant Market is valued at USD XXX Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD XXX Million by 2025 with a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period.

Flame retardants are substances that are included to other compounds, such as coatings, plastics, textiles, and foams, to stop ignition or hinder its spread and development, permitting more time for firefighters to intervene on site and users to escape. Flame retardants find broad applications in sectors such as building and construction, electrical and electronics, consumer goods, and transportation.

Non-halogenated and halogenated are the two wide segments of flame retardant market. Halogenated flame retardants are based on chlorine (paraffin) or bromide (polybrominated diphenyl ethers). They show outstanding flame retardancy but also result in environmental and health problems such as creation of toxic smoke of polychlorinated dibenzodioxins (PCDD) or polybrominated or polychlorinated dibenzofurans (PCDF), which lowers visibility.

Different laws and directives by the WEEE directives, the RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substances Directive), the Europe Union and the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) have limited the employment of halogenated flame retardants. Halogen-free flame retardants are a feasible option as they provide similar technical and fire resistance application abilities with less smoke and fewer toxic components.

The different kinds of halogen-free flame retardants are mineral flame retardants such as phosphorus-based flame retardants such as organic phosphorus, elemental phosphorus, and inorganic phosphorous; magnesium hydroxide, aluminum trihydrate, and zinc stearate; and nitrogen-based flame retardants such as melamine phosphate, melamine cyanurate, and melamine polyphosphate, among others.

Key Players in the Flame Retardant Market Report

The major players included in the global flame retardant market forecast are LANXESS, Clariant AG, Israel Chemicals Limited, J.M. Huber Corporation, BASF SE, Nabaltech AG, RTP Company, Celanese Corp., Kisuma Chemicals B.V., Greenchemicals SpA, and Amfine Chemical Corporation.

Key Market Segments:

By type:

ATH

Antimony Oxide

Brominated

Chlorinated

Phosphorous

Others

By end-use industry:

Building & Construction

Electronics & Appliances

Automotive & Transportation

Wires & Cables

Textiles

Others

By application:

Epoxy

Unsaturated Polyester

Polyolefins

PVC

ABS

Polyamide

PS

PU

PET & PBT

Rising Requirement In The Building And Construction Sector Is The Major Booster To The Development Of The Global Flame Retardant Market

Rising requirement in the building and construction sector is the major booster to the development of the global flame retardant market. The increasing requirement in the electrical & electronics sector is further powering the flame retardant market size. The increasing employment of plastics in the transportation sector is also predicted to offer growth avenues to the market during the forecast years. The jump towards non-halogenated flame retardants owing to the environmental and toxicity concerns of halogenated ones is the current trend seen in the global market for flame retardant. The market players are accepting tactics such as capacity expansions, supply/distribution agreements, investments, mergers & acquisitions, product launches, technology transfers, and joint ventures to sustain their market presence.

Market by Regional Analysis:

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa.

