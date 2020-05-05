Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Survey Report 2020 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025

The Flame Retardant Chemicals Market recently published a Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Flame Retardant Chemicals Market”.

Top Companies in the Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Market

Albemarle, AkzoNobel, ICL, Lanxess, Nabaltec, Clariant, Adeka, BASF, J.M. Huber, DowDuPont, Zhejiang Wansheng, Hangzhou JLS, Jinan Taixing Fine Chemical, Daihachi Chemical, Momentive, Kyowa Chemical Industry, Jiangsu Yoke Technology, 3M, Shandong Brother.

According to this study, over the next five years the Flame Retardant Chemicals market will register a 8.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 13610 million by 2025, from $ 9891.9 million in 2019.

Market Overview

– Buildings and construction segment is expected to dominate the market studied and is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to the increasing construction activities across the world.

– Rising awareness of environment-friendly flame retardants is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market studied, due to the high construction activities in the region.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Building and Construction

Household fires are one of the biggest causes of the loss of human life. Flame retardants are used in building materials and products due to strict fire safety regulations. In buildings, flame retardants are majorly used in structural insulation. Insulations are used in homes and other buildings to maintain a comfortable temperature and to conserve energy.

Phosphorus-based flame retardants are the most commonly used flame retardants in polyurethane foams, especially liquid substances. Flame retardants used for rigid PU foams are available in three forms, such as additive liquid flame retardants, reactive liquid flame retardants, and solid flame retardants.

Various fire standards around the world are driving the market for flame retardants. In Europe, all materials for building and construction (including rigid PU foams) have to meet the fire requirements according to EN 13501. Building materials in the United States have to be tested according to ASTM E 84.

The global construction sector is expected to expand in real terms, by an annual average of 3.2% over the next decade, to a nominal value of more than USD 6.0 trillion.

The pace of growth in the global construction industry is expected to increase during the coming years, in regions, such as Middle East & Africa. This reflects the huge investment in building and infrastructure that is taking place in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share. Flame retardant chemicals are extensively used in the construction sector in developing insulation, structural elements, cables, and electrical wires.

They form an integral part in the construction sector, as they aid in increasing the threshold temperature of the material at which it catches fire, reducing the rate of spreading of fire and providing the critical escape time required to escape from the surroundings.

In Asia-Pacific, infrastructure activities are increasing in countries, such as India, China, etc.

The increase in infrastructural activities in the Asia-Pacific region is likely to drive the flame-retardant chemical market, during the forecast period.

The Flame Retardant Chemicals market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Flame Retardant Chemicals Market on the basis of Types are

Organic Flame Retardant Chemicals

Inorganic Flame Retardant Chemicals

On The basis Of Application, the Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Market is Segmented into

Building & Construction

Electronics & Appliances

Wire & Cable

Automotive

Others

Regions Are covered By Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Impact of the Flame Retardant Chemicals market report:

– Comprehensive evaluation of all opportunities and risks in the market.

– Flame Retardant Chemicals market ongoing developments and significant occasions.

– Detailed study of business techniques for development of the market-driving players.

– Conclusive study about the improvement plot of market for approaching years.

– Top to bottom appreciation of market-express drivers, targets and major littler scale markets.

– Favorable impression inside imperative mechanical and publicize latest examples striking the market.

