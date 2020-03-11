Flame Retardant Chemicals Market 2020 Insights and Global Briefing – Albemarle Corporation., Apexical, Inc., BASF SE, Clariant AG

Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Flame Retardant Chemicals including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Flame Retardant Chemicals investments from 2020 till 2024.

The Global Flame Retardant Chemicals market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Albemarle Corporation., Apexical, Inc., BASF SE, Clariant AG, Daihachi Chemical Industry CO. LTD, DIC Corporation, DowDuPont, Eti Maden, ICL Group, Italmatch Chemicals SpA, J.M. Huber Corporation, Jangsu Yoke Technology Co. Ltd, LANXESS, MPI Chemie B.V., Nabaltec AG, Nippon Carbide Industries Co. Inc. (Sanwa Chemical Co. Ltd), Nyacol Nano Technologies Inc., Rin Kagaku Kogyo Co. Ltd, RTP Company, Shandong Brother Sci. &Tech. Co. Ltd, Thor Industries, TOR Minerals among others.

Market Overview

The major factors driving the market studied are increasing infrastructure activities in Asia-pacific, the rise in safety standards in building construction, and rising consumer electrical and electronic goods manufacturing. Environmental and health concerns regarding halogenated flame retardants and non-suitability of hydroxides to high-temperature applications are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Buildings and construction segment is expected to dominate the market studied and is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to the increasing construction activities across the world.

– Rising awareness of environment-friendly flame retardants is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market studied, due to the high construction activities in the region.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Buildings and Construction Activities

– Household fires are one of the biggest causes for loss of human life. Flame retardants are used in building materials and products due to strict fire safety regulations. In buildings, flame retardants are majorly used in structural insulation. Insulations are used in homes and other buildings to maintain a comfortable temperature and to conserve energy.

– Phosphorus-based flame retardants are the most commonly used flame retardants in polyurethane foams, especially liquid substances. Flame retardants used for rigid PU foams are available in three forms, such as additive liquid flame retardants, reactive liquid flame retardants, and solid flame retardants.

– Various fire standards around the world are driving the market for flame retardants. In Europe, all materials for building and construction (including rigid PU foams) have to meet the fire requirements according to EN 13501. Building materials in the United States have to be tested according to ASTM E 84.

– The construction sector is expected to expand in real terms, by an annual average of 3.2% over the next decade, to a nominal value of more than USD 6.0 trillion. The pace of growth in the construction industry is expected to increase during the coming years, in regions, such as Middle East & Africa. This reflects the huge investment in building and infrastructure that is taking place in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar.

