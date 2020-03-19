Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market 2020: Global Industry Exhibits Huge Growth by Top Key Players ALTI, Arcturus UAV, Inc, A-TechSYN, Bluebird Aero Systems Ltd, Lockheed Martin Corporation

The Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the driving factors including increasing developments in the manufacturing industry. Further, increasing deployments in the automotive industry is supplementing the market growth. However, availability of substitutes is impeding the growth of the Fixed-wing VTOL UAV market.

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), commonly known as a drone, is an aerial vehicle capable of being operated autonomously without any human pilot. A fixed-wing VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) UAV is capable of taking off, hover as well as land vertically similar to a helicopter, with the help of rotors. This term relates to all multi-copter drones, as well as some hybrid fixed-wings. These UAVs are mostly used for military purposes, including reconnaissance, surveillance, and combat.

Leading Key Market Players Mentioned in the Report:- ALTI, Arcturus UAV, Inc, A-TechSYN, Bluebird Aero Systems Ltd, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Quantum-Systems GmbH, Ukrspecsystems, ULC Robotics, Vertical Technologies, ZEROTECH

The report on the area of Fixed-wing VTOL UAV by Insight Partners includes extensive primary research and detailed analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry experts, key opinion leaders, to better understand the performance of the Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market.

Its increasing applications in military applications propel the fixed-wing VTOL UAV market. Several countries across the globe are planning to replace their manned forces with VTOL UAVs. Furthermore, the emerging applications of these UAVs in the commercial sector, such as surveying & mapping, monitoring, agriculture, and product delivery, among others, are fueling the growth of the fixed-wing VTOL UAV market. Also, the increasing use in advanced patrolling of marine borders offers a lucrative opportunity to the fixed-wing VTOL UAV market. However, lack of appropriate air traffic management for UAVs and a shortage of skilled professionals to operate them may act as restraining factors to the fixed-wing VTOL UAV market.

The global fixed-wing VTOL UAV market is segmented on the basis of MTOW, mode of operation, propulsion type, range, application, and end-user. Based on the MTOW, the market is segmented into 100 Kilograms. Further, the mode of operation segment of Fixed-wing VTOL UAV market is classified into remotely piloted, optionally piloted, and fully autonomous. Based on propulsion type, the Fixed-wing VTOL UAV market is categorized into electric, gasoline, and hybrid. Moreover, the range segment is bifurcated into visual line of sight and beyond line of sight. The application segment of fixed-wing VTOL UAV market is segmented into surveillance and mapping, agriculture, search and rescue, public safety, and aerial photography. By end-user, the fixed-wing VTOL UAV market is classified into military and law enforcement, and commercial.

The report presents the current market analysis scenario, future and future opportunities, revenue growth, prices and profitability. The proprietary data in this report is collected by The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and various customization options in the existing study.

