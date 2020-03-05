FIXED LTE MARKET GLOBAL SIZE, SHARE, DEVELOPMENT TRENDS AND COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS BY 2020-2024

A new research report by ORBIS RESEARCH on the Global Fixed LTE Market offers a complete overview of the market share, size and segmentation. In addition, the report designed with the help of detailed qualitative insights, verifiable projections and historical data about the target size. The Global Fixed LTE Market study provides a complete analysis of the market segmentation such as types, regional markets, technology, and applications. This research report has been analyzed through comprehensive primary research such as surveys, interviews, and observations. The secondary research methodology includes trade journals, reputable paid sources, and body databases.

The report Global Fixed LTE Market also provides an extensive quantitative and qualitative evaluation by analyzing all the information collected from market participants and industry analysts across major facts in the industry’s value chain. In addition, the research report offers a separate study of major trends of the global Fixed LTE market. The research report also projects the attractiveness of every major segments during the prediction period such as market statistics, competitive landscape, industry facts & figures, sales channels, revenue and business strategies.

While LTE has been largely deployed by mobile network operators, it has also become a vital part of a nation’s public safety network. Early leadership in applying LTE to public safety applications came from the USA at 700MHz arising from the digital dividend has been allocated to public safety and the First Responder Network ‘FirstNet’ – a single nationwide, interoperable public safety broadband network – is using LTE. A variety of standards are currently used for public safety communications globally.

The main challenge of deploying fixed LTE is the spectrum being used. In order to order to deliver a compelling alternative to the existing wired broadband, wireless solutions need to be able to meet capacity and throughput demands, in line with common expectations for FTTH-type services.

Fixed LTE wireless access also enables a fatter data pipe into the home or office, where it gets translated into other technologies with which all the existing mobile devices can communicate. This technology translation through a home gateway or customer premises equipment (CPE) increases both the data capacity as well as the effective data rate that each user sees.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive rivalry in fixed LTE market is high owing to the presence of numerous service providers and technological innovation in the industry. Notably, to sustain the market share and retain new and existing consumers, the companies are regularly altering their pricing schemes which creates a pricing pressure other telecom companies thereby ascending the competition in the market. Furthermore, the companies are regularly launching fixed LTE packages at competitive pricing which further ascends the competitions amongst the companies.

For instance, Cell C, a South African mobile company launched fixed LTE at aggressive packages or tariffs which is expected to compel further other companies operating in the same regions to offer similar tariffs thereby fostering the competitive rivalry over the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the Fixed LTE Market are Huwaei, Sagemcom, Netgear. Some of the key developments in Fixed LTE Market are as follows:

Huawei releases the first 5g customer-premises equipment(CPE) with this product innovation it will underpin the next leap forward for the intelligent world, where people, vehicles, homes, and devices are fully connected, delivering new experiences, insights, and capabilities.

ARRIS International PLC announced that its HomeAssure whole-home Wi-Fi solution will support the Wi-Fi Alliance Wi-Fi CERTIFIED EasyMesh program, based on the Multi-Access Point (AP) specification. ARRIS will submit compliant products for Wi-Fi CERTIFIED EasyMesh certification—enabling advanced Wi-Fi performance features, like extender configuration, client steering, and Wi-Fi analytics, in a multi-vendor home network.

Scope of the Report

The Fixed LTE concept is intended as a fixed access broadband product with fixed cost per month depending on the maximum speed.

Key Market Trends

Residential Type of User Expected to Account for Significant Share

The utilization of fixed LTE in residential areas is increasing rapidly, owing to increasing consumer need for high-speed internet connectivity, primarily wherein the customers have limited access to the technology. Notably, the service providers are making a prominent investment into fixed LTE technology for home or residential users, which is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market, over the forecast period

For instance, in Mexico, AT&T launched fixed LTE broadband services especially for residential users, in April 2018, wherein the company has laid emphasis majorly in the areas which are unserved or underpenetrated by fixed-line operators. As a result, it is likely to compel other ISPs to invest, in the area, in order to garner a higher share, thereby boosting the market’s growth. Additionally, in mid-2018, Telcel launched fixed LTE services at a competitive price, in Mexico, to tackle AT&T and other competitors.

In the United States, the demand for high-speed internet connections is increasing at a rapid rate, owing to which, companies are rigorously investing in fixed wireless connections. Deploying fixed wireless connections not only offers high-speed internet but also help the users in the unserved areas to avail of them.

Since June 2014, till December 2016, the number of residential wireless connections for 25 Mbps downstream connection has increased by over 400%, due to the rapid demand from rural areas. In addition, this is expected to augment investments from service providers, thereby boosting the fixed LTE infrastructure and market growth, over the next six years.

North America Accounts for Significant Share in the Market

The North American region has witnessed a significant increase in interest and investment in fixed wireless broadband, over the last two years. While approximately 30% of US households in remote and rural communities still lack access to high-speed broadband, fixed wireless broadband is emerging as a key technology enabler.

It is reported that approximately 2,000 wireless internet service providers (WISPs) are currently providing fixed wireless broadband services to more than 4 million households in small towns and rural communities, in all 50 US states.

Rise is making further investments to expand its fixed LTE wireless coverage area in more than 20 small-to-mid-sized markets, increasing peak Internet speeds up to 50 Mbps, by continuing to acquire more 2.5 GHz spectrum, to allow its rural and suburban subscribers to receive faster Internet access.

Giants in the telecom industry in this region are also entering this segment of the market. To develop solutions for these rural areas, six of the leading telecom companies accepted more than USD 1.4 billion, in early 2017, as funding in the second phase of the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) Connect America Fund (CAF-II) to bring broadband to an estimated 3.5 million households and businesses in uncovered rural areas. Verizon opted out of the high-cost broadband program, while CAF II funding was accepted by CenturyLink, AT&T, Frontier, Windstream, FairPoint, and Consolidated Communications.

