Fitness App Market Size 2020, Analysis, Growth, Technology Demand, Geographical Analysis and Global Key Players are Azumio, FitBit, Jawbone, FitnessKeeper, Under Armour, Adidas | 2025 Forecast Report

Fitness apps are mobile applications that allow users to use their smartphones for tracking and monitoring fitness and sports activities. These apps track the fitness levels of users, measure their heart rates, and the calories lost while exercising and doing day-to-day activities.

The lifestyle monitoring segment dominated the fitness app market and is expected to continue its dominance over the next four years. The rising demand for monitoring the general lifestyle and the availability of online communities, virtual challenges, and rewards on the fitness apps, will drive the segments growth in this global market.

According to this market research and analysis, the women segment accounted for the major share of the fitness app market and is foreseen to continue its market dominance during the forecast period. The increased motivation among the female population to track their fitness and healthy lifestyle will be the major contributor to the growth of this market segment.

Top Key Players analyzed in Global Fitness App Market are Azumio, FitBit, Jawbone, FitnessKeeper, Under Armour, Adidas, Daily Workouts Apps, Fooducate, Google, My Diet Coach, Nike, Noom, Polar Electro, Runtastic, Samsung Electronics, Sports Tracking Technologies, Wahoo Fitness

Scope Of The Report: The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions. North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Fitness App.

Market Segment By Type –

• Android

• iOS

• Other

Market Segment By Application –

• Lifestyle Monitoring

• Health Monitoring

• Other

