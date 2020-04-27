Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market To Analyze Competitive Developments Till 2026 | FMC Corporation, Austevoll Seafood, Croda International Plc, OCEANA GROUP LIMITED, others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

Global fishmeal & fish oil market is expected to registering a substantial CAGR of 8.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Sustainable merging of aquaculture is the major factor for the growth of this market.

The well-established Key players in the market are: FMC Corporation, Austevoll Seafood, Croda International Plc, OCEANA GROUP LIMITED, Omega Protein, Sürsan A.Ş, GC Rieber Oils AS, The TASA Group, Orizon, Pioneer Fishing, TripleNine Group A/S, Pesquera Exalmar, Corpesca S.A., FF Skagen A/S, Copeinca, Coplex International S.A.S., Mukka Sea Food Industries and others

Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market Trends | Industry Segment by Source (Salmon & Trout, Marine Fish, Crustaceans, Tilapias, Carps, Others), Livestock Applications (Aquatic Animals, Swine, Poultry, Cattle, Pets, Others), Industrial Applications (Fertilizers, Aquaculture, Pharmaceutical), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Fishmeal & fish oil are the products that are obtained from the fish. Fish oil is usually obtained from the tissues of the oily fish and fish meals are the products that are not made for the human intake. They are also used as preservative for animal and fish feeds. They are widely used in applications like swine, pets, cattle, etc. Increasing usage of fishmeal and fish oil in poultry oil is the major factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Rising usage of fishmeal and fish oil in poultry diets is driving the growth of this market

Increasing productivity of aquaculture is driving the market growth

Increasing demand for innovative health supplements will also drive the market

Rising popularity of seafood worldwide will also accelerate the growth

Market Restraints:

Increasing usage of substitute feed ingredients is restraining the market growth

High price of this fishmeal and fish oil due to El Nino effect is another factor restraining the market growth

Decrease in the use of fishmeal and fish oil as additive in animal feed due to complex inclusion rate will also hamper the growth of this market

At the Last, Fishmeal and Fish Oil industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

