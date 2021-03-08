Fish Protein Hydrosylate Market Big Growth in 2020 | COPALIS SEA SOLUTIONS, Hofseth Biocare, Diana Group , SOPROPECHE , others

Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled Fish Protein Hydrosylate Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are COPALIS SEA SOLUTIONS, Hofseth Biocare, Diana Group , SOPROPECHE , TripleNine Group, Scanbio, New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd., Neptune’s Harvest, Alaska Protein Recovery among others

In February 2019, Hoogwegt had entered into strategic partnership with Pevesa Biotech. This partnership will increase the distribution all around the world focusing on production of whey protein hydrolysates with better quality which will help to increase the product portfolio of a company

Fish Protein Hydrosylate Market Trends | Industry Segment by Form (Paste, Powder and Liquid), Source (Tilapia, Crustacean Anchovy, Sardine, Atlantic salmon, Tuna, Molluscs and Codfish), Technology (Autolytic Hydrolysis, Acid Hydrolysis and Enzymatic Hydrolysis), Application (Animal feed, Food, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical and Agriculture) and Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global fish protein hydrosylate market is registering a steady CAGR of 3.80% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing efforts to increase poultry output to meet rising food demands is the major factor for the growth of the market.

Fish hydrolysate is an organic fertilizer which has the capacity to enhance the nourishment of plants. Fish hydrolysate is a bioactive compound manufactured by decomposition of the minced fish in combination with enzymes like proteases, lactobacillus providing the organic fertilizer to plants. It is rich in protein and essential vitamins having a wide application in food processing and medical supplements. Due to its higher absorption and bioavailability in comparison to whole proteins it is widely applicable in the post-exercise recovery and muscle building which is ultimately boosting the demand of this market in the sports nutrition market as well exercise recovery and muscle building.

Market Drivers

Rising demands for organic food products is driving the market growth

Increasing meat intake among health-conscious consumers in order to increase protein content in their diets is the major factor enhancing the market growth

Rising efforts to increase poultry output to meet rising food demands also drives the market growth

Growing awareness about the toxic effects of chemical fertilizers along with the increasing demand for healthy & safe animal feed is also a driving factor for this market

Market Restraints

Usage of enzymatic hydrolysis for the production of these products enhances the cost of production which hampers the market growth

High preservation and shipping expenses restricts the market growth

Low production of fish protein hydrolysates also hinders the market growth

