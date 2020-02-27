Firefighting Foam Market Trends, Analysis by Regions, Type, Application, Focusing on Top key Players-Angus,Dafo Fomtec AB, Fire, DIC Corporation,Dr. Sthamer

The Firefighting Foam Market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major industry leading players along with the company profiles and strategies adopted by them. This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly. A separate section with said industry key players is included in the report, which provides a comprehensive analysis of price, cost, gross, revenue, product picture, specifications, company profile, and contact information.

Firefighting foam is a mass of small air-filled bubbles, which is characterized by lower density as compared to water, oil, and gasoline. Firefighting foam mainly consists of three major ingredients, which include water, foam concentrate, and air. When mixed in the correct proportions, these ingredients form a homogeneous foam blanket. Firefighting foam plays a key role as it cools the fire and coats the fuel, preventing its contact with oxygen, resulting in suppression of the combustion. Currently, firefighting foam has replaced conventional fire extinguishing agents such as dry chemicals, water, and carbon dioxide.

The Firefighting Foam Market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major Firefighting Foam – industry leading players along with the company profiles and strategies adopted by them. This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly. A separate section with industry key players is included in the report, which provides a comprehensive analysis of price, cost, gross, revenue, product picture, specifications, company profile, and contact information.

The firefighting foam market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as increased fire-related expenditure in developed and developing countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, France, India, and China, among others, and a surge in deaths rate and loss of property due to fire accidents in urban and industrial areas. Furthermore, increasing shift toward environmentally-safe products propels the demand for firefighting foam. However, stringent regulations for the production of firefighting foam and the absence of a regulatory body for approval of firefighting foam are the key factors hampering the market growth over the past few years. Moreover, developing of fluorine-free foams is projected to provide a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the firefighting foam market over the forecast period.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the firefighting foam market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.



Angus Fire

Dafo Fomtec AB

DIC Corporation

Dr. Sthamer

Johnson Controls

Kerr Fire

National Foam

PYROKONTROL Slovakia s.r.o.

Sffeco Global

Solberg

Firefighting Foam Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF), Alcohol Resistant Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AR-AFFF), Protein Foam, Synthetic Detergent Foam (High and Mid Expansion Foam), Others); End-Use Industry (Oil and Gas, Aviation, Marine, Mining, Others) and Geography

