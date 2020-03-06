Fire Tube Industrial Boiler Market is Booming Worldwide | AMEC Foster Wheeler Ltd., Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, IHI Corporation, etc

The Global Fire Tube Industrial Boiler Market report offers detailed coverage of the Global Fire Tube Industrial Boiler market which includes industry chain structure, definitions, applications, and classifications. The global Fire Tube Industrial Boiler market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The fire tube industrial boiler is a type of boiler which is designed to transmit the hot gases by using heat sources. It has a simple design with a low maintenance cost and it can also be used in the small scale industry. Food processing, pulp & paper, chemical, refinery and primary metal among others are some of the application areas of fire tube industrial boiler.

Company Coverage

AMEC Foster Wheeler Ltd., Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Clayton Industries, Cleaver-Brooks, CMI Group, Cochran Ltd., Fulton Boiler Works, Hurst Boiler and Welding Co, IHI Corporation, etc

Segment by Type

Below 10 MMBtu/hr

10-25 MMBtu/hr

25-50 MMBtu/hr

50-75 MMBtu/hr

Above 75 MMBtu/hr

Segment by Application

Food Processing

Pulp & Paper

Chemical

Refinery

Primary metal

Other Manufacturing

Market Regional Analysis:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Market Dynamics

The rapidly growing food processing industry along with the ongoing efforts by the government to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emissions is fueling the market growth. Also, the ongoing trends towards the replacement of conventional heating units across the various end-user industry are likely to boost the demand for fire tube boiler. On the flip side, the high installation cost is the major challenge to market growth

