Fire Sprinkler Heads Market is Estimated to Rising at a Significant CAGR During 2020 to 2025| Tyco International (Johnson Controls), TianGuang Fire-fighting, China NFPT

Global Fire Sprinkler Heads Market is valued at USD 670 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 780 million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% during the period 2019 to 2025.

The global Fire Sprinkler Heads market is expected to grow substantially and thrive in terms of volume and value during the forecast period.

Global Fire Sprinkler Heads Market: Competitive Landscape

This section demonstrates the strategies adopted by players in the market to stay ahead in the competition. New trends and its adoption by players help readers understand the dynamics of the industry and how it can be used to their own profit.

Top Players of Fire Sprinkler Heads Market are Studied: Tyco International (Johnson Controls), TianGuang Fire-fighting, China NFPT, Viking Group, GuangZhou Shengjie Fire-Protection Equipment Co., Ltd, CFE, Guangdong Fire Safety, Shanghai Jindun, Shanghai RETI, Hangzhou Xiaoshan Shuangjing Fire Control Machinery, Zhejiang Ruicheng Fire-Fighting Equipment Co., Ltd, Jinpurun Fire Equipmentr

Global Fire Sprinkler Heads Market: Drivers and Restrains

This section of the report includes drivers, restrains, and trends that are likely to shape the market. Influence of drivers and restraints affect the market in each region differently. The report provides drivers at local and global level to help determine the market forces.

Restraints play a pivotal role in the global and regional market as it bends the prospective opportunities in the market.

Global Fire Sprinkler Heads Market: Segment Analysis

The report includes major segments such as product type and end user that provide an array of components that determine the portfolio of the industry. Each type furnish information regarding the sales value during the forecast period. The application section also provides sales by volume and consumption during the forecast period.

Global Fire Sprinkler Heads Market Segmentation By Product: Stent Type, Glass Bubbles, Fusible Alloy, Heat Sink Type

Global Fire Sprinkler Heads Market Segmentation By Application: Manufacturing Facilities, Hotels and Motels, High-rise Apartment Buildings, High-rise Office Buildings, Other

Global Fire Sprinkler Heads Market: Regional Analysis

This part of the report includes detailed information of the market in different regions. Each region offers different scope to the market as each region has different government policy and other factors. The regions included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. While Fire Sprinkler Heads Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that's the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Fire Sprinkler Heads Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

The report addresses the following queries pertaining to the Fire Sprinkler Heads Market:

At what CAGR, the Global Fire Sprinkler Heads Market will expand from 2019 – 2025?

What will be the worth of the global Fire Sprinkler Heads market by the end of 2025?

How can I get company profiles of the top ten players of the Fire Sprinkler Heads Market?

What are the key growth strategies of Fire Sprinkler Heads Market Players?

By End-Use, which segment would exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

What are the market values/growth % of emerging countries?

Which market holds the maximum market share of the Fire Sprinkler Heads Market?

By Application, which segment is expected to dominate the market by the end of 2025?

What are the key trends in the Fire Sprinkler Heads Market report?

Table of Contents

1 Fire Sprinkler Heads Market Overview

1.1 Fire Sprinkler Heads Product Overview

1.2 Fire Sprinkler Heads Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Stent Type

1.2.2 Glass Bubbles

1.2.3 Fusible Alloy

1.2.4 Heat Sink Type

1.3 Global Fire Sprinkler Heads Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Fire Sprinkler Heads Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Fire Sprinkler Heads Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Fire Sprinkler Heads Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Fire Sprinkler Heads Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Fire Sprinkler Heads Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Fire Sprinkler Heads Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Fire Sprinkler Heads Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Fire Sprinkler Heads Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Fire Sprinkler Heads Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Fire Sprinkler Heads Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Fire Sprinkler Heads Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Fire Sprinkler Heads Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Fire Sprinkler Heads Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Tyco International (Johnson Controls)

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Fire Sprinkler Heads Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Tyco International (Johnson Controls) Fire Sprinkler Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 TianGuang Fire-fighting

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Fire Sprinkler Heads Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 TianGuang Fire-fighting Fire Sprinkler Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 China NFPT

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Fire Sprinkler Heads Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 China NFPT Fire Sprinkler Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Viking Group

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Fire Sprinkler Heads Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Viking Group Fire Sprinkler Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 GuangZhou Shengjie Fire-Protection Equipment Co., Ltd

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Fire Sprinkler Heads Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 GuangZhou Shengjie Fire-Protection Equipment Co., Ltd Fire Sprinkler Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 CFE

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Fire Sprinkler Heads Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 CFE Fire Sprinkler Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Guangdong Fire Safety

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Fire Sprinkler Heads Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Guangdong Fire Safety Fire Sprinkler Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Shanghai Jindun

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Fire Sprinkler Heads Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Shanghai Jindun Fire Sprinkler Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Shanghai RETI

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Fire Sprinkler Heads Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Shanghai RETI Fire Sprinkler Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Hangzhou Xiaoshan Shuangjing Fire Control Machinery

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Fire Sprinkler Heads Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Hangzhou Xiaoshan Shuangjing Fire Control Machinery Fire Sprinkler Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Zhejiang Ruicheng Fire-Fighting Equipment Co., Ltd

3.12 Jinpurun Fire Equipmentr

4 Fire Sprinkler Heads Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Fire Sprinkler Heads Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Fire Sprinkler Heads Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Fire Sprinkler Heads Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Fire Sprinkler Heads Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Fire Sprinkler Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Fire Sprinkler Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Fire Sprinkler Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Fire Sprinkler Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Fire Sprinkler Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Fire Sprinkler Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Fire Sprinkler Heads Application/End Users

5.1 Fire Sprinkler Heads Segment by Application

5.1.1 Manufacturing Facilities

5.1.2 Hotels and Motels

5.1.3 High-rise Apartment Buildings

5.1.4 High-rise Office Buildings

5.1.5 Other

5.2 Global Fire Sprinkler Heads Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Fire Sprinkler Heads Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Fire Sprinkler Heads Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global Fire Sprinkler Heads Market Forecast

6.1 Global Fire Sprinkler Heads Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Fire Sprinkler Heads Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Fire Sprinkler Heads Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Fire Sprinkler Heads Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Fire Sprinkler Heads Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Fire Sprinkler Heads Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Fire Sprinkler Heads Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Fire Sprinkler Heads Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Fire Sprinkler Heads Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Fire Sprinkler Heads Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Fire Sprinkler Heads Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Stent Type Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 Glass Bubbles Gowth Forecast

6.4 Fire Sprinkler Heads Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Fire Sprinkler Heads Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Fire Sprinkler Heads Forecast in Manufacturing Facilities

6.4.3 Global Fire Sprinkler Heads Forecast in Hotels and Motels

7 Fire Sprinkler Heads Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Fire Sprinkler Heads Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Fire Sprinkler Heads Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

