Fire Protection Systems Market is expected to grow to US$ 116.51 billion by 2025: Honeywell International, Inc., Johnson Controls, Inc., Robert Bosch GmBH, Siemens AG

Fire Protection System Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecast by type, product, and end-use industry. Fire protection system market is expected to grow to US$ 116.51 billion by 2025 from US$ 52.64 billion in 2017. The global fire protection system market is experiencing a steady growth in the current scenario and is anticipated to rise in the coming years. The market for fire protection system consists of some well-established players across the globe, which invest huge amounts in order to deliver the most advanced technology to the customers. This factor is helping the market for fire protection system to surge over the period.

The key players profiled in the report are Honeywell International, Inc., Johnson Controls, Inc., Robert Bosch GmBH, Siemens AG, and United Technologies Corporation. Also, Hochiki Corporation, Minimax Viking GmbH, Gentex Corporation, VFP Fire Systems, Inc., and Halma PLC are other key companies in the fire protection system market.

APAC is the fastest growing region in the fire protection system market. The major reason for this is the high reconstruction process in China and India. China is the most populated country in the world, and a country with a large number of companies established. As the population is increasing, the need for new constructions as well as reconstruction of older buildings for turning to high rise towers is increasing, leading to increasing demand for safe and secure fire protection systems integrated into the buildings, office spaces, national heritage sites, manufacturing industries and other building utilities spaces. Apart from this, the development of smart cities in India is leading to infrastructure development and renovation in many major cities of India, leading to increasing demand for integration of high technology-based intelligent fire protection systems. These new installations and reconstructions are expected to continue during the forecast period, contributing to the high growth of fire protection systems market in the region. Geographically, North America contributed the maximum market share in 2017 in the fire protection system market, owing to rapid technological developments, numerous high rise buildings, and commercial buildings in the region.

The fire protection system market is bifurcated on the basis of type into active and passive fire protection systems. All different types of fire protection systems are grouped into these two major categories. Also, the market is segmented on the basis of products. A plethora of products are used for prevention detection, prevention and suppression of fire by different industry verticals and are again broadly divided into the following categories as fire detection systems, fire alarm systems, fire suppression systems and others.

Furthermore, there are many types of fire detection systems used in the market by various industry verticals. These different fire detection systems form the basis of a further sub-segment for the fire detection system market. Smoke detectors, heat detectors, flame detectors and others constitute the segment of fire detection systems. Lastly, these systems are used in a broad spectrum of end-user sectors for fire prevention and extinguishing applications. The market on the basis of end-user industry has been segmented into residential, commercial, government, power & energy, mining, transportation, manufacturing, oil & gas, and others.

The report segments the global fire protection system market are as follows:

Fire Protection System Market – By Type

Active Fire Protection System

Passive Fire Protection System

Fire Protection System Market – By Product

Fire Detection System

Fire Alarm System

Fire Suppression System

Others

Fire Protection System Market – By End-Use Industry

Residential

Commercial

Government

Power & Energy

Mining

Transportation

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Others

