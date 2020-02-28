Fire Protection Materials Market Industry Analysis Analysis 2019-2025

The global Fire Protection Materials market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Fire Protection Materials market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Fire Protection Materials market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Each segment of the Fire Protection Materials market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

3M

Sherwin-Williams

Tenmat

Rolf Kuhn

Unifrax I

Trelleborg

Rockwool

PFC Corofil

Luco

Signum Fire Protection

Tyco

Market Segment by Product Type

Fire resistant boards

Sealants

Vermiculite cement sprays

Fiber sprays

Dry lining systems

Mineral wool

Intumescent paints and coatings

Market Segment by Application

Commercial

Industrial & Institutional

Residential

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

Each market player encompassed in the Fire Protection Materials market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Fire Protection Materials market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

