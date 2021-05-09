Fire Detection Equipment Industry by Product Type and End-User Forecast Analysis Till 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Fire Detection Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The fire detection equipment market consists of sales of fire detection equipment used to warn people when the presence of fire is detected. Fire detection equipment reduces the damage caused by fire by generating warning signals (including audio or visual signals) in case of fire. Detection of fire is done by detecting the smoke, heat or flames. However, this equipment does not intervene in the fire suppression.

The entities involved in the fire detection equipment industry are using Infrared technology to reduce the false alarms from these systems and, at the same time, shorten the time it takes alarms to detect actual fires. The use of Infrared technology increases the fire detection capabilities of a detector even in the dusty atmosphere. For instance, MSA Safety Incorporated, a U.S based company involved in the making sophisticated safety products launched an FL4000H multi-spectrum IR flame detector that uses multi-spectrum IR (Infrared) to detect the flames 210 feet away and also monitors false alarms. The device employs flame recognition technology to confirm fire by analyzing near IR radiation thus producing more effective, reliable results.

Fire Detection Equipment Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

1. Flame Detectors

2. Smoke Detectors

3. Heat Detectors

By End-User:

1. Commercial

2. Industrial

3. Residential

4. Transport

5. Others

By End-User Industry:

1.Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

2. Hospitality &Travel

3. Healthcare

4. Transportation & Logistics

5. Manufacturing

6. Retail

7. Mining

8. Oil and Gas

9. Others

The fire detection equipment market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the fire detection equipment market in 2019.

Chapters from Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Fire Detection Equipment Market Characteristics

Chapter 3. Fire Detection Equipment Market Size And Growth

Chapter 4. Fire Detection Equipment Market Segmentation

Chapter 5. Fire Detection Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis

……

Chapter 26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Fire Detection Equipment Market

Chapter 27. Fire Detection Equipment Market Trends And Strategies

Chapter 28. Fire Detection Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

Chapter 29. Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Fire Detection Equipment market are

Johnson Controls

Honeywell International

United Technologies

Siemens

Halma

Gentex

Robert Bosch

Hochiki

Securiton AG

Encore Fire Protection.

