Fipronil Market In-deep Analysis And Experts Review Report 2019-2025

Global Fipronil market size will increase to 821.8 Million US$ by 2025, from 441 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

Fipronil is a broad spectrum antibody used as an insecticide to control pests on a wide range of field and horticultural crops such as moth, butterfly, grasshopper, locust, and beetle. Fipronil belongs to the phenylpyrazole chemical family and is classified as a WHO Class II moderately hazardous pesticide.

Top Companies in the Global Fipronil Market: Jeld-BASF, Bayer, Gharda Chemicals, Jiangsu Changqing, Jiangsu Shennong, Jiangsu Tuoqiu, Zhejiang Yongnong and others.

Global Fipronil Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Fipronil Market on the basis of Types are:

Fipronil 93%-95%

Fipronil Above 95%

On the basis of Application , the Global Fipronil Market is segmented into:

Pesticide for Agricultural

Sanitary Pesticide

Regional Analysis For Fipronil Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Fipronil Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

