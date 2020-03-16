Fintech Investment Market Growth more than CAGR 18.40% by 2025 | Industry Top Key Vendors Wealth front, Quefangi, Funding Circle, Kreditech, Oscar, Avant, Klarna

Global Fintech Investment Market valued approximately USD 39.6 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.40% over the forecast period 2020-2025. The growth of an alternative business model that can both replace and complement traditional payment practices is a key growth driver for the fintech market growth. Major banks are helping to incubate, invest in, or partner with FinTech companies.
For instance, Oradian, a software provider caters to organizations that offer financial services to low-income individuals. Oradian develops core systems that help microfinance institutions manage their clients efficiently and facilitates day-to-day operations.
The regional analysis of Global Fintech Investment Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market, accounting for more market share. In this region, the traditional financial services are at risk as there is a vast number of new technology-enabled entrants. This region is also expected to witness a huge number of partnerships, acquisitions, and competition during the forecast period. Many start-ups have started offering student loans and other types of financing through various FinTech platforms. This is anticipated to increase the deal volumes of investment in the Americas during the forecast period.
No. Of Pages – 200
The objective of the study is defining market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and forecast the values the coming eight years. The report is designed incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.
Furthermore, the report allocators the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall alsincorporate available opportunities in micrmarkets for stakeholders invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Application: P2P Lending, Online Acquiring and Mobile Wallets, Personal Finance Management or Private Financial Planning, MSME Services, MPOS, Mobile First Banking, Bitcoin, Crowd, Funding and Others.
