Fintech Industry Is Estimated To Record A CAGR Of 24.8% During The Forecast Period Of 2019-2023

The Business Research Company’s FinTech Global Market Report 2020 covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The fintech market consists of sales of technology and platforms and related services. Companies in this market produce applications, processes and products, which are used in the financial services industry, and these solutions are provided as an end-to-end process over the Internet. It is used by financial institutions on the back end to automate insurance, trading, banking services, and risk management.

The fintech industry has made payments for goods and services faster, easier, more convenient, and cost-efficient for customers. Customers can now pay for various goods and services via cryptocurrency, loyalty points, and other digital cash alternatives. The growth in digital commerce market and proliferation of mobile technology has contributed to the rise of digital payments sector.

FinTech Market, Segmentation

By Service

Payments

Wealth Management

Insurance

Personal Loans

Personal Finance

Fund Transfer

By End-User

Trading

Hedge Funds

Trading Firms

Stock Exchange

Banking

Retail Banking

Investment Banking

Corporate Banking

Others (Taxation And Insurance)

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the fintech market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the fintech market are Ant Financial, Kabbage, Avant Inc., Sofi Inc. and Square.

