Fine Arts Logistics Market Size, Status and Business Outlook 2020 – Agility, DHL, DB Schenker, Iron Mountain

The Fine Arts Logistics Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

In 2018, the global Fine Arts Logistics market size was 2860 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3920 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.6% during 2019-2025.

Fine Arts Logistics refers to solutions of transportation, packaging, import clearance and storage for Fine Arts collections. It ensures the artwork to be carefully handled during transportation in terms of suitable temperature, humidity and security. It is adopted by art galleries, museums and other art collections.

Fine Arts Logistics are mainly classified into the following types: Transportation, Packaging, Storage, etc. Transportation and Storage are the most widely used type which takes up about 80.7 % of the total in 2017 in Global market size.

Fine Arts Logistics have wide range of applications, such as Art Dealers and Galleries, Auction Houses, Museum and Art Fair, etc. And Art Dealers and Galleries was the most widely used area which took up about 46.7% of the global market in 2017.

Top Leading Companies of Global Fine Arts Logistics Market are Agility, DHL, DB Schenker, Iron Mountain (Crozier), Crown, MTAB, Freight Systems, Aetna, Fine Art Logistics, Atelier 4, Grace, Helu-Trans, U.S.Art, Yamato, Katolec, Mithals, Sinotrans, Deppon, Globaliner, Michelle and others.

Feb 21, 2020: Volocopter and DB Schenker has announced an investment by the global logistics service provider into the pioneer of Urban Air Mobility (UAM) as Volocopter extends its Series C funding to now a total of €87 million. Besides DB Schenker, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group, MS&AD Ventures, and TransLink Capital (Japan Airlines and Sompo Japan Insurance) join the round as new investors, existing investors Lukasz Gadowski and btov also invested. The funding will go towards the certification of the VoloCity, hiring more industry experts, and a second generation VoloDrone to ensure commercialization of the heavy-lift cargo drone product. To date, Volocopter has raised total funding of €122 million.

Regional Outlook of Fine Arts Logistics Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

On The Basis Of Product, The Fine Arts Logistics Market Is Primarily Split Into

Transportation

Packaging

Storage

Other

On The Basis Of End Users/Application, This Report Covers

Art Dealers and Galleries

Auction Houses

Museum and Art Fair

Other

This allows understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences and the vendor landscape of the overall market.

