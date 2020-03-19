Find out why Vertical farming Market is growing popularity with emerging trends in coming year by Everlight Electronics, Urban Crop Solutions, American Hydroponics etc, Sky Greens

Vertical farming is the practice of growing crops in vertically stacked layers. It often incorporates controlled-environment agriculture, which aims to optimize plant growth, and soilless farming techniques such as hydroponics, aquaponics, and aeroponics. Vertical farming facilitates huge quantity of nutritious and quality fresh food without relying on favorable weather, high water usage, skilled labor, and high soil fertility. Now a day’s Vertical farming is booming due to rise in popularity of organic food in coming year.Vertical farming technology include the use of controlled-environment agriculture technology and indoor farming techniques, where all environmental factors can be controlled for the development of the crop.Vertical farming Market is growing at a CAGR of +22 during forecast period 2019-2025.

Everlight Electronics, Urban Crop Solutions, American Hydroponics etc, Sky Greens, American Hydroponics, Green Spirit Farms, Plantagon International AB, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mirai Co.Ltd., Aerofarms

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

India

South America

Others

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Vegetable Cultivation

Fruit Planting

Others

