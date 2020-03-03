Financial Analytics-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

Description

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Financial Analytics market is projected to reach $10.34 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. Some of the key drivers for the market growth include gradually increasing data intensity and utilization of financial analytics as a tool for competitive differentiation. However, safety measures and huge number of business proportions are the principal obstructions in the financial analytics market. Arrival of cloud computing has pushed the financial planning to a novel level and is anticipated to have long term impact on the financial analytics market.

BFSI segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. North America is expected to acquire the largest market share in the global market during the forecast period. Early adoption and high acceptance by several SME\’s and large enterprises are some of key factors contributing to market growth in this region. APAC is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR which can be attributed to favourable government initiatives and increasing demand for information storage in emerging countries such as India and China.

Some of the key players in global market include Oracle Corporation, Microsoft, IBM Corporation, SAP, Information Builders, Deloitte, SAS, Hitachi Consulting, Tibco, Microstrategy, Fico, Teradata Corp, Symphony Teleca, Tableau Software, Rosslyn Analytics and Thomson Reuters.

Organization Size Covered:

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMES)

Large Enterprise

Deployment Types Covered:

On-Demand

On-Premises

Analytics Types Covered:

Analytical Solutions

Consulting and Support Services

Data Integration Tools

Database Management System (DBMS)

Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) and visualization tools

Query, Reporting and Analysis

Other types

Applications Covered:

Liability Management

General Ledger Management

Receivables Management

Budgetary Control Management

Payables Management

Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Management

Profitability Management

Other Applications

End Users Covered:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Consumer Goods and Retail

Defence and Government

Government

Healthcare and Life Science

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Public Sector, Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Travel and Hospitality

Other End Users

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Egypt

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Financial Analytics Market, By Organization Size

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMES)

5.3 Large Enterprise

6 Global Financial Analytics Market, By Deployment Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 On-Demand

6.3 On-Premises

7 Global Financial Analytics Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Analytical Solutions

7.3 Consulting and Support Services

7.4 Data Integration Tools

7.5 Database Management System (DBMS)

7.6 Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) and visualization tools

7.7 Query, Reporting and Analysis

7.8 Other types

8 Global Financial Analytics Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Liability Management

8.3 General Ledger Management

8.4 Receivables Management

8.5 Budgetary Control Management

8.6 Payables Management

8.7 Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Management

8.8 Profitability Management

8.9 Other Applications

9 Global Financial Analytics Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

9.3 Consumer Goods and Retail

9.4 Defense and Government

9.5 Government

9.6 Healthcare and Life Science

9.7 IT and Telecom

9.8 Manufacturing

9.9 Media and Entertainment

9.10 Public Sector, Energy and Utilities

9.11 Transportation and Logistics

9.12 Travel and Hospitality

9.13 Other End Users

10 Global Financial Analytics Market, By Geography

10.1 North America

10.1.1 US

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.3 Mexico

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Germany

10.2.2 France

10.2.3 Italy

10.2.4 UK

10.2.5 Spain

10.2.6 Rest of Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 Japan

10.3.2 China

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 Australia

10.3.5 New Zealand

10.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.4 Rest of the World

10.4.1 Middle East

10.4.2 Brazil

10.4.3 Argentina

10.4.4 South Africa

10.4.5 Egypt

11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies

12 Company Profiling

12.1 Oracle Corporation

12.2 Microsoft

12.3 IBM Corporation

12.4 SAP

12.5 Information Builders

12.6 Deloitte

12.7 SAS

12.8 Hitachi Consulting

12.9 Tibco

12.10 Microstrategy

12.11 Fico

12.12 Teradata Corp

12.13 Symphony Teleca

12.14 Tableau Software

12.15 Rosslyn Analytics

12.16 Thomson Reuters

