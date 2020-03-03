Financial Analytics-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

Description
According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Financial Analytics market is projected to reach $10.34 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. Some of the key drivers for the market growth include gradually increasing data intensity and utilization of financial analytics as a tool for competitive differentiation. However, safety measures and huge number of business proportions are the principal obstructions in the financial analytics market. Arrival of cloud computing has pushed the financial planning to a novel level and is anticipated to have long term impact on the financial analytics market.
BFSI segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. North America is expected to acquire the largest market share in the global market during the forecast period. Early adoption and high acceptance by several SME\’s and large enterprises are some of key factors contributing to market growth in this region. APAC is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR which can be attributed to favourable government initiatives and increasing demand for information storage in emerging countries such as India and China.
Some of the key players in global market include Oracle Corporation, Microsoft, IBM Corporation, SAP, Information Builders, Deloitte, SAS, Hitachi Consulting, Tibco, Microstrategy, Fico, Teradata Corp, Symphony Teleca, Tableau Software, Rosslyn Analytics and Thomson Reuters.
Organization Size Covered:
Small and Medium Enterprises (SMES)
Large Enterprise
Deployment Types Covered:
On-Demand
On-Premises
Analytics Types Covered:
Analytical Solutions
Consulting and Support Services
Data Integration Tools
Database Management System (DBMS)
Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) and visualization tools
Query, Reporting and Analysis
Other types
Applications Covered:
Liability Management
General Ledger Management
Receivables Management
Budgetary Control Management
Payables Management
Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Management
Profitability Management
Other Applications
End Users Covered:
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Consumer Goods and Retail
Defence and Government
Government
Healthcare and Life Science
IT and Telecom
Manufacturing
Media and Entertainment
Public Sector, Energy and Utilities
Transportation and Logistics
Travel and Hospitality
Other End Users
Regions Covered:
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
UK
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Middle East
Brazil
Argentina
South Africa
Egypt
