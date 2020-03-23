Finance Lease Market – Global Industry Analysis Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2024

A financial lease is similar to an out-and-out purchase transaction which has been financed through a term loan, in that the payments are made on a monthly basis. However, unlike an out-and-out purchase transaction in that the lessee doesn’t present the obligated balance as debt, shows payments as expensed, and retains the equipment title. During the lease period, the finance company is considered as the legal owner of the asset.
For the sixth consecutive year since the global economic crisis, the leasing industry has enjoyed growth in new business volumes, and the outlook is cautiously optimistic.
According to this study, over the next five years the Finance Lease market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Finance Lease business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Finance Lease market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
- HSBC Bank
- Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing
- BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions
- Wells Fargo Equipment Finance
- Banc of America Leasing & Capital, LLC
- JP Morgan Chase
- …
This study considers the Finance Lease value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
- Banks
- Financing Institutions
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
- TMT (Technology, Media and Telecom)
- Automotive
- Construction machinery
- Medical devices
- ECI (Energy, Chemicals and Infrastructure)
- Aviation
- Shipping
- Manufacturing industries
- Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
- Americas
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Spain
- Middle East & Africa
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Israel
- Turkey
- GCC Countries
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
- To study and analyze the global Finance Lease market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
- To understand the structure of Finance Lease market by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Finance Lease players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Finance Lease with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the size of Finance Lease submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Points from Table of Content:
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Finance Lease by Players
4 Finance Lease by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Finance Lease Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 HSBC Bank
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Finance Lease Product Offered
11.1.3 HSBC Bank Finance Lease Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 HSBC Bank News
11.2 Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Finance Lease Product Offered
11.2.3 Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Finance Lease Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing News
11.3 BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Finance Lease Product Offered
11.3.3 BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions Finance Lease Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions News
Contunue…
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
