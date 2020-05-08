Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been charged in connection with Ex-bribe FIFA General Secretary Jerome Valcke over the television rights for the World Cup, Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) announced.

Valcke also been charged for accepting bribes, some allegations of aggravated criminal mismanagement and falsification of documents, OAG added.

Al-Khelaifi has been indicted, along with unnamed third, with Valcke incite to commit aggravated criminal mismanagement.

The 46-year-old is chairman of Bein Media Group and member of the executive committee of UEFA.

In addition to the rights of broadcasting, concerning the cost of purchasing a villa in Sardinia, Italy.

The investigation alleges Valcke granted the exclusive right to use the property for 18 months, until he was suspended by FIFA in 2015, without having to pay rent up to € 1.8 million for that period.

Valcke also accused of taking three payments totaling € 1.25 million for its Sportunited LLC.

Al-Khelaifi denies wrongdoing after being checked in 2017 and 2019 in connection with criminal proceedings, which opened three years ago.

PSG head confirms his attitude in light of the allegations, stating: “I have been cleared of all suspicion of bribery, and the case has been dismissed definitively and decisively.

“While cost remains a secondary technical extraordinary, I have every expectation that this will prove totally unfounded.”