Field Force Automation Market to Witness the Highest Growth by 2027 Major Players ASTEA INTERNATIONAL INC, AT&T INC., BT GLOBAL SERVICES, CLICKSOFTWARE INC., ERICSSON INC., INDUSTRIAL AND FINANCIAL SYSTEMS (IFS), MOBISY TECHNOLOGIES PVT. LTD, ORACLE CORPORATION, SERVICEMAX INC., VERIZON.

Field Force Automation (FAA) is a process that includes real time updation of field information from the field sales team to the management team. The field force automation software tracks and provides real-time update on each and every activity of every sales person, which includes location, status, updates with respect to clients among others. This system is considered to offer its users with enhanced productivity and saves the loss of time while field work, which in response improves the revenue capability of the enterprises.

Leading key Players:

Astea International Inc

AT&T Inc.

BT Global Services

ClickSoftware Inc.

Ericsson Inc.

Industrial and Financial Systems (IFS)

Mobisy Technologies Pvt. Ltd

Oracle Corporation

ServiceMax Inc.

Increasing penetration of connected devices and robust connectivity technologies across the globe are significantly influencing the market growth. In addition, the opportunity of enhancing customer service by meeting their expectation has increased the demand for field force automation solution across multiple industry verticals. However, lack of technological awareness among the end-users and incompetent IT infrastructure in the underdeveloped regions are expected to restrain the growth of FFA market.

