Fibre Channel Switch Market : Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players (2019 – 2025)

A recent market study published by PMR provides resourceful business insights pertaining to the growth prospects of the Fibre Channel Switch market during the considered forecast period, 2019-2029. According to the report, owing to the growing demand for product 1 and product 2 from region 1 and region 2, significant advances in Fibre Channel Switch technology, and growing investment for research and development activities, the Fibre Channel Switch market is projected to grow at CAGR of XX% through the forecast period.

The data collected by our analysts from credible primary and secondary sources provides answers to some top queries related to the global Fibre Channel Switch market.

Key Players

Brocade (Broadcom), a U.S. established computer networking company, is expected to hold the majority of market share in the global fibre channel switch market. Besides Brocade, some of the key players in the fibre channel switch market are ATTO Technology, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Vixel Corporation (Emulex Corporation), Lenovo, NEC Corporation, StarTech.com, Cisco and various others.

Many players (manufacturers and vendors offering Fibre Channel Switch solutions) are focusing on innovating and launching new products in fibre channel switch market with an intention of offering an enhanced end-user experience. For instance, in Mar 2016, Brocade launched Gen 620 fibre channel switch, a multi-speed SAN switch.

Fibre Channel Switch Market: Regional Overview

By geography, the Fibre Channel Switch market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, SEA and others in Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the global fibre channel switch market during the forecast period, owing to high presence of fibre channel switch manufacturers, in the region. Asia Pacific (including Japan and China) and Europe are expected to follow North America in the global Fibre Channel Switch market. China is, however, expected to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing establishments of SMBs and large enterprises in the region, especially in developing countries such as India and China.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Fibre Channel Switch market segments

Global Fibre Channel Switch market dynamics

Historical actual market size, 2012 – 2016

Global Fibre Channel Switch market size & forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & demand value chain for Fibre Channel Switch market

Global Fibre Channel Switch market current trends/issues/challenges

Competition & companies involved in Fibre Channel Switch market

Fibre Channel Switch technology

Value Chain of Fibre Channel Switch

Global Fibre Channel Switch market drivers and restraints

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

