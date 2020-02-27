Fiberglass Pipes Market New Innovations And Future Business Analysis 2020-2027 | Top Players-Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory LLC,Balaji Fiber Reinforced Pvt. Ltd.,Chemical Process Piping Pvt. Ltd.,Future Pipe Industries

The Fiberglass Pipes Market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major industry leading players along with the company profiles and strategies adopted by them. This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly. A separate section with said industry key players is included in the report, which provides a comprehensive analysis of price, cost, gross, revenue, product picture, specifications, company profile, and contact information.

The fiberglass pipes market is expected to experience an upsurge in the coming years owing to the physical properties like corrosion resistance, high tensile strength, flexibility and others. The fiberglass pipes are made of reinforced polymers that contribute to the physical and chemical properties of the pipe. The fiberglass pipes are used in a wide range of end-use industries like the oil & gas, drainage, chemicals, among many others.

The fiberglass pipes market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the increasing production and exploration of oil & gas coupled with the growing demand for fiberglass pipes in sewage and water management. However, the high raw material cost restricts the growth of the fiberglass pipes market. On the other hand, the high rising for fiberglass pipes in emerging economies are likely to showcase growth opportunities for the fiberglass pipes market during the forecast period.

The report also includes the profiles of key fiberglass pipes companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.





Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory LLC

Balaji Fiber Reinforced Pvt. Ltd.

Chemical Process Piping Pvt. Ltd.

Future Pipe Industries

Graphite India Limited

Hengrun Group Co., Ltd.

HOBAS

Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co., Ltd.

National Oilwell Varco

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co.

Fiberglass Pipes Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (GRE Pipes, GRP Pipes, Other Pipes); Fiber Type (E-Glass, T-Glass, Others); Application (Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Sewage Pipes, Irrigation, Other Applications) and Geography

