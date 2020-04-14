Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2019-2025 and historical period 2015-2019. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.
Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart): https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1631733/global-fiber-reinforced-plastics-frp-market
The competitive landscape of the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Research Report: BASF, DowDuPont, Lanxess, DSM, SABIC, PolyOne, Hexion, Denka, Daicel, Evonik, Sumitomo Bakelite, Kingfa Science and Technology, Genius, Solvay, RTP, SI Group, Kolon, TenCate, Toray, Mitsubishi Rayon, Teijin, SGL, Hexcel
Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market by Type: Glass Fiber Type, Carbon Fiber Type, Aramid Fiber Type, Others
Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market by Application: Aerospace, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Construction, Others
The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market.
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1631733/global-fiber-reinforced-plastics-frp-market
Key Questions Answered by the Report
-
What will be the size of the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market in 2025?
-
What is the current CAGR of the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market?
-
Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?
-
Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market?
-
Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market?
-
Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?
-
Which are the top players currently operating in the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market?
-
How will the market situation change in the coming years?
-
What are the common business tactics adopted by players?
-
What is the growth outlook of the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market?
Table Of Content
1 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Overview
1.1 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Product Overview
1.2 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Glass Fiber Type
1.2.2 Carbon Fiber Type
1.2.3 Aramid Fiber Type
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Industry
1.5.1.1 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) by Application
4.1 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Segment by Application
4.1.1 Aerospace
4.1.2 Automotive
4.1.3 Electrical & Electronics
4.1.4 Construction
4.1.5 Others
4.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) by Application
4.5.2 Europe Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) by Application
5 North America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Business
10.1 BASF
10.1.1 BASF Corporation Information
10.1.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 BASF Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 BASF Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Products Offered
10.1.5 BASF Recent Development
10.2 DowDuPont
10.2.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information
10.2.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 DowDuPont Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 BASF Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Products Offered
10.2.5 DowDuPont Recent Development
10.3 Lanxess
10.3.1 Lanxess Corporation Information
10.3.2 Lanxess Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Lanxess Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Lanxess Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Products Offered
10.3.5 Lanxess Recent Development
10.4 DSM
10.4.1 DSM Corporation Information
10.4.2 DSM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 DSM Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 DSM Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Products Offered
10.4.5 DSM Recent Development
10.5 SABIC
10.5.1 SABIC Corporation Information
10.5.2 SABIC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 SABIC Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 SABIC Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Products Offered
10.5.5 SABIC Recent Development
10.6 PolyOne
10.6.1 PolyOne Corporation Information
10.6.2 PolyOne Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 PolyOne Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 PolyOne Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Products Offered
10.6.5 PolyOne Recent Development
10.7 Hexion
10.7.1 Hexion Corporation Information
10.7.2 Hexion Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Hexion Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Hexion Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Products Offered
10.7.5 Hexion Recent Development
10.8 Denka
10.8.1 Denka Corporation Information
10.8.2 Denka Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Denka Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Denka Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Products Offered
10.8.5 Denka Recent Development
10.9 Daicel
10.9.1 Daicel Corporation Information
10.9.2 Daicel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Daicel Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Daicel Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Products Offered
10.9.5 Daicel Recent Development
10.10 Evonik
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Evonik Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Evonik Recent Development
10.11 Sumitomo Bakelite
10.11.1 Sumitomo Bakelite Corporation Information
10.11.2 Sumitomo Bakelite Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Sumitomo Bakelite Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Sumitomo Bakelite Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Products Offered
10.11.5 Sumitomo Bakelite Recent Development
10.12 Kingfa Science and Technology
10.12.1 Kingfa Science and Technology Corporation Information
10.12.2 Kingfa Science and Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Kingfa Science and Technology Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Kingfa Science and Technology Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Products Offered
10.12.5 Kingfa Science and Technology Recent Development
10.13 Genius
10.13.1 Genius Corporation Information
10.13.2 Genius Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Genius Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Genius Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Products Offered
10.13.5 Genius Recent Development
10.14 Solvay
10.14.1 Solvay Corporation Information
10.14.2 Solvay Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Solvay Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Solvay Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Products Offered
10.14.5 Solvay Recent Development
10.15 RTP
10.15.1 RTP Corporation Information
10.15.2 RTP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 RTP Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 RTP Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Products Offered
10.15.5 RTP Recent Development
10.16 SI Group
10.16.1 SI Group Corporation Information
10.16.2 SI Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 SI Group Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 SI Group Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Products Offered
10.16.5 SI Group Recent Development
10.17 Kolon
10.17.1 Kolon Corporation Information
10.17.2 Kolon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.17.3 Kolon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Kolon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Products Offered
10.17.5 Kolon Recent Development
10.18 TenCate
10.18.1 TenCate Corporation Information
10.18.2 TenCate Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.18.3 TenCate Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 TenCate Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Products Offered
10.18.5 TenCate Recent Development
10.19 Toray
10.19.1 Toray Corporation Information
10.19.2 Toray Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.19.3 Toray Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.19.4 Toray Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Products Offered
10.19.5 Toray Recent Development
10.20 Mitsubishi Rayon
10.20.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Corporation Information
10.20.2 Mitsubishi Rayon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.20.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.20.4 Mitsubishi Rayon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Products Offered
10.20.5 Mitsubishi Rayon Recent Development
10.21 Teijin
10.21.1 Teijin Corporation Information
10.21.2 Teijin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.21.3 Teijin Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.21.4 Teijin Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Products Offered
10.21.5 Teijin Recent Development
10.22 SGL
10.22.1 SGL Corporation Information
10.22.2 SGL Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.22.3 SGL Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.22.4 SGL Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Products Offered
10.22.5 SGL Recent Development
10.23 Hexcel
10.23.1 Hexcel Corporation Information
10.23.2 Hexcel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.23.3 Hexcel Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.23.4 Hexcel Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Products Offered
10.23.5 Hexcel Recent Development
11 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.