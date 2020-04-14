Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2019-2025 and historical period 2015-2019. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

The competitive landscape of the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Research Report: BASF, DowDuPont, Lanxess, DSM, SABIC, PolyOne, Hexion, Denka, Daicel, Evonik, Sumitomo Bakelite, Kingfa Science and Technology, Genius, Solvay, RTP, SI Group, Kolon, TenCate, Toray, Mitsubishi Rayon, Teijin, SGL, Hexcel

Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market by Type: Glass Fiber Type, Carbon Fiber Type, Aramid Fiber Type, Others

Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market by Application: Aerospace, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Construction, Others

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market.

Key Questions Answered by the Report

What will be the size of the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market?

Table Of Content

1 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Overview

1.1 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Product Overview

1.2 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Glass Fiber Type

1.2.2 Carbon Fiber Type

1.2.3 Aramid Fiber Type

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Industry

1.5.1.1 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) by Application

4.1 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Aerospace

4.1.2 Automotive

4.1.3 Electrical & Electronics

4.1.4 Construction

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) by Application

4.5.2 Europe Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) by Application

5 North America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Business

10.1 BASF

10.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.1.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 BASF Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 BASF Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Products Offered

10.1.5 BASF Recent Development

10.2 DowDuPont

10.2.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

10.2.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 DowDuPont Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 BASF Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Products Offered

10.2.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

10.3 Lanxess

10.3.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

10.3.2 Lanxess Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Lanxess Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Lanxess Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Products Offered

10.3.5 Lanxess Recent Development

10.4 DSM

10.4.1 DSM Corporation Information

10.4.2 DSM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 DSM Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 DSM Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Products Offered

10.4.5 DSM Recent Development

10.5 SABIC

10.5.1 SABIC Corporation Information

10.5.2 SABIC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 SABIC Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 SABIC Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Products Offered

10.5.5 SABIC Recent Development

10.6 PolyOne

10.6.1 PolyOne Corporation Information

10.6.2 PolyOne Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 PolyOne Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 PolyOne Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Products Offered

10.6.5 PolyOne Recent Development

10.7 Hexion

10.7.1 Hexion Corporation Information

10.7.2 Hexion Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Hexion Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Hexion Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Products Offered

10.7.5 Hexion Recent Development

10.8 Denka

10.8.1 Denka Corporation Information

10.8.2 Denka Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Denka Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Denka Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Products Offered

10.8.5 Denka Recent Development

10.9 Daicel

10.9.1 Daicel Corporation Information

10.9.2 Daicel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Daicel Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Daicel Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Products Offered

10.9.5 Daicel Recent Development

10.10 Evonik

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Evonik Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Evonik Recent Development

10.11 Sumitomo Bakelite

10.11.1 Sumitomo Bakelite Corporation Information

10.11.2 Sumitomo Bakelite Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Sumitomo Bakelite Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Sumitomo Bakelite Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Products Offered

10.11.5 Sumitomo Bakelite Recent Development

10.12 Kingfa Science and Technology

10.12.1 Kingfa Science and Technology Corporation Information

10.12.2 Kingfa Science and Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Kingfa Science and Technology Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Kingfa Science and Technology Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Products Offered

10.12.5 Kingfa Science and Technology Recent Development

10.13 Genius

10.13.1 Genius Corporation Information

10.13.2 Genius Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Genius Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Genius Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Products Offered

10.13.5 Genius Recent Development

10.14 Solvay

10.14.1 Solvay Corporation Information

10.14.2 Solvay Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Solvay Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Solvay Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Products Offered

10.14.5 Solvay Recent Development

10.15 RTP

10.15.1 RTP Corporation Information

10.15.2 RTP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 RTP Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 RTP Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Products Offered

10.15.5 RTP Recent Development

10.16 SI Group

10.16.1 SI Group Corporation Information

10.16.2 SI Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 SI Group Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 SI Group Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Products Offered

10.16.5 SI Group Recent Development

10.17 Kolon

10.17.1 Kolon Corporation Information

10.17.2 Kolon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Kolon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Kolon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Products Offered

10.17.5 Kolon Recent Development

10.18 TenCate

10.18.1 TenCate Corporation Information

10.18.2 TenCate Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 TenCate Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 TenCate Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Products Offered

10.18.5 TenCate Recent Development

10.19 Toray

10.19.1 Toray Corporation Information

10.19.2 Toray Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Toray Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Toray Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Products Offered

10.19.5 Toray Recent Development

10.20 Mitsubishi Rayon

10.20.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Corporation Information

10.20.2 Mitsubishi Rayon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Mitsubishi Rayon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Products Offered

10.20.5 Mitsubishi Rayon Recent Development

10.21 Teijin

10.21.1 Teijin Corporation Information

10.21.2 Teijin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Teijin Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Teijin Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Products Offered

10.21.5 Teijin Recent Development

10.22 SGL

10.22.1 SGL Corporation Information

10.22.2 SGL Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 SGL Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 SGL Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Products Offered

10.22.5 SGL Recent Development

10.23 Hexcel

10.23.1 Hexcel Corporation Information

10.23.2 Hexcel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 Hexcel Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Hexcel Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Products Offered

10.23.5 Hexcel Recent Development

11 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

