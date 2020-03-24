Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Market by Manufacturer Analysis 2019-2025

Study on the Global Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Market
A recent market study published by marketresearchhub provides resourceful business insights pertaining to the growth prospects of the Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes market during the considered forecast period, 2019-2029. According to the report, owing to the growing demand for product 1 and product 2 from region 1 and region 2, significant advances in Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes technology, and growing investment for research and development activities, the Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes market is projected to grow at CAGR of XX% through the forecast period.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ZCL Composites
Amiantit
Graphite India Ltd.
Kemrock Industries Ltd.
Future Pipe
FRP System Ltd.
HOBAS
Hengroup Ltd.
EPP composites
Kolon Industries, Inc.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Glass Reinforced Polyester
Glass Reinforced Epoxy
Glass Reinforced Vinyl
Segment by Application
Oil & Gas
Irrigation
Industries
Others
Key findings included in the report:
- Historical and projected trends influencing the prospects of the Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes market
- Thorough assessment of the impact of the economic and government policies on the Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes market
- Accurate and precise data related to the market size of each product type
- Analysis of the market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints in different countries
- Impact of regulatory policies on the overall prospects of the Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes market
