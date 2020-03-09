Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 | Hexcel, Toray, Cytec, Teijin, TenCate, Mitsubishi Rayon

‘Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) market’ research report provides the up-to-the-minute industry qualitative research data and industry upcoming trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and productivity. The Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, breakdown, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Companies Hexcel, Toray, Cytec, Teijin, TenCate, Mitsubishi Rayon, SGL Carbon.

Global Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.0% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Fiber-reinforced plastics (FRP) are a category of composite plastics specifically using fiber materials to mechanically enhance the elasticity and strength of the plastic. They consist of a polymer matrix – the original plastic which is usually tough but weak – which is blended with a reinforcing material to yield a final product with the desired material or mechanical properties. Growth in automotive sector, lower life cycle cost and increasing popularity of bio-based FRP are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, growing demand growing demand from developing economies is the major factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. In addition, Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) offers several benefits such as corrosion resistance lightweight, high strength, flexibility and so. With this benefits demand for Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) is increasing among its end-users across the globe. However, high cost of production is one of the major factors that limiting the market growth of FRP during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising government initiatives and increasing usage of lightweight materials across the region. Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) market over the upcoming years. Further, Asia-Pacific anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rising construction and automotive sector in the region.

The qualitative research report on 'Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) market' covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

The in-depth information by segments of the Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) market:

Key players: Hexcel, Toray, Cytec, Teijin, TenCate, Mitsubishi Rayon, SGL Carbon

Market Segmentation:

By Type (PAN-based, Pitch-based), by Application (Aerospace, Energy, Construction, Infrastructure, Marine)

Geographical Analysis: Regional of the market, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Chapters to display the Global Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market:

