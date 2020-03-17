Fiber-reinforced Composites Market – Forecasts and Opportunity Assessment Analysis 2019-2028

In 2018, the market size of Fiber-reinforced Composites Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fiber-reinforced Composites .

This report studies the global market size of Fiber-reinforced Composites , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Fiber-reinforced Composites Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Fiber-reinforced Composites history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Fiber-reinforced Composites market, the following companies are covered:

competition landscape of the fiber-reinforced composites market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global fiber-reinforced composites market by segmenting it in terms of type and end-use industry. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for fiber-reinforced composites in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for individual type and end-use industry segments in all regions. Key players operating in the fiber-reinforced composites market are BASF SE, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Hexcel Corporation, Huntsman International LLC., Reliance Industries Limited, Owens Corning, Toray Industries Inc., TPI Composites, Inc., Nippon Electric Glass Company Limited, Kineco Kaman Composites India Private Limited, PLASAN CARBON COMPOSITES, RTP Company, Enduro Composites, Inc., COTESA GmbH, HITCO Carbon Composites, Inc., and The Quadrant Group of Companies. Major players are adopting strategies such as increase in production capacities, geographical expansion, and upgrades in the existing solutions and offerings.

Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size of the fiber-reinforced composites market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the market has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on product, fiber type, matrix, and end-use industry segments of the fiber-reinforced composites market. Market size and forecast for each fiber type, matrix, and end-use industry segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

In order to compile the research report, in-depth interviews and discussions were conducted with a number of key market participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes search of recent trends, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proved to be a highly reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants’ insights and recognizing business expansion opportunities.

Global Fiber-reinforced Composites Market, by Product

Short Fiber-reinforced Composites

Long Fiber/Continuous Reinforced Composites

Global Fiber-reinforced Composites Market, by Fiber Type

Glass

Carbon

Aramid

Others

Global Fiber-reinforced Composites Market, by Matrix

Polymer Matrix

Metal Matrix

Non-metal Matrix

Global Fiber-reinforced Composites Market, by End-use Industry

Automotive

Building & Construction

Aerospace

Electrical & Electronics

Marine

Sports & Leisure

Others

Global Fiber-reinforced Composites Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India ASEAN Thailand Malaysia Vietnam Singapore Indonesia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of the fiber-reinforced composites market trends from 2018 to 2026 to identify market growth opportunities and analyze market developments

The report offers a list of key developments in the fiber-reinforced composites market

The report mentions a list of key factors for building the roadmap of upcoming opportunities for growth of the fiber-reinforced composites market at the global, regional, and country levels

The report offers comprehensive analysis regarding investments and price trends that are likely to impact the outlook for the global fiber-reinforced composites market between 2018 and 2026

The report provides insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and a detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the competition level

The Porters’ Five Forces analysis highlights the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers and enables stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions. Moreover, strengths and weaknesses of the fiber-reinforced composite market have also been analyzed.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Fiber-reinforced Composites product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Fiber-reinforced Composites , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Fiber-reinforced Composites in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Fiber-reinforced Composites competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Fiber-reinforced Composites breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Fiber-reinforced Composites market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Fiber-reinforced Composites sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.