Fiber Optic Connectors Market Value Share, Supply Demand, Share and Value Chain

Some of the major players in the fiber optic connectors market are Broadcom Limited (Singapore), 3M (The U.S.), Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd (Japan), Corning Cable Systems LLC (The U.S.), Alcatel-Lucent SA (France), Hirose Electric Co. Ltd (Japan), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Diamond SA (Switzerland), Arris Group Inc.(The U.S.), Sumitomo Electric Industries (Japan), Amphenol Corporation (The U.S.), Sterlite Optical Technologies Limited (India), TE Connectivity Ltd.(Switzerland), ZTE Corporation (China) and Ratioplast Electronics (Germany), among others.

The global fiber optic connectors market has been segmented into:

Fiber Optic Connectors Market, by Types

LC (Lucent Connectors)

SC (Standard Connectors)

ST (Straight Tip) Connectors

MPO/MTP (Multiple-Fiber Push-On/Pull-Off) Connectors

MXC Connectors

Others

Fiber Optic Connectors Market, by Applications:

Telecom Industry

Datacom

DWDM systems

Lasers

Others

Fiber Optic Connectors, by Geography: The market is broadly segmented on the basis of geography into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Spain Italy CIS Scandinavia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Oceania Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA



