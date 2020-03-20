Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) Industry-Application, Suppliers, Types, Price, Top Key Players and Demand Forecast 2020-2025

Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) Industry studies a type of distributed Bragg reflector constructed in a short segment of optical fiber that reflects particular wavelengths of light and transmits all others. This is achieved by adding a periodic variation to the refractive index of the fiber core, which generates a wavelength specific dielectric mirror.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/877832

A fiber Bragg grating can therefore be used as an inline optical filter to block certain wavelengths, or as a wavelength-specific reflector. Fiber Bragg Gratings are made by laterally exposing the core of a single-mode fiber to a periodic pattern of intense ultraviolet light.

The exposure produces a permanent increase in the refractive index of the fiber\’s core, creating a fixed index modulation according to the exposure pattern. This fixed index modulation is called a grating. At each periodic refraction change a small amount of light is reflected.

All the reflected light signals combine coherently to one large reflection at a particular wavelength when the grating period is approximately half the input light\’s wavelength. This is referred to as the Bragg condition, and the wavelength at which this reflection occurs is called the Bragg wavelength. In a FBG, the refractive index of the core is periodically modulated along the fiber’s main axis.

The worldwide market for Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 25.3% over the next five years, will reach 2070 million US$ in 2025, from 670 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

Global Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) Market is spread across 136 pages, profiling 15 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/877832

An FBG is an invisible reflector inside the core of the fiber that is set to a specific wavelength of light. When the fiber where the FBG is located is exposed to strain or temperature, the FBG’s “center wavelength” shifts to a higher or lower wavelength. The direction and magnitude of the shift is proportional to the change in strain or temperature.

The period of the modulation ranges typically from a few hundred nanometers to a few microns. When light is launched into a FBG, it experiences a certain amount of scattering at each grating plane. Most of the scattered light becomes more and more out-of-phase and eventually decays due to deconstructive interference. If the Bragg condition is satisfied for one of the colors of the input light, then a sharp reflected peak is observed in the backward direction with a center wavelength determined by the grating’s parameters.

The industry is not very high concentration, the key brand include Micron Optics, Proximion AB, HBM FiberSensing, ITF Technologies Inc, FBGS Technologies GmbH, Technica, iXFiber, Smart Fibres Limited, fos4x, Advanced Optics Solutions GmbH, Wuhan Ligong Guangke, TeraXion, FBG Korea, GEOPTEX bvba(FOS&S), Alnair Labs Corporation and so on.

Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Micron Optics, Proximion AB, HBM FiberSensing, ITF Technologies Inc, FBGS Technologies GmbH, Technica, iXFiber, Smart Fibres Limited, fos4x, Advanced Optics Solutions GmbH, Wuhan Ligong Guangke, TeraXion, FBG Korea, GEOPTEX bvba (FOS&S) and Alnair Labs Corporation

Market Segment by Type covers:

Fiber Bragg Grating Filter

Fiber Bragg Grating Sensors

Other

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Optical Communication

Aerospace Applications

Energy industry

Transportation

Geo-Technical &Civil Engineering

Other

Order a Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/877832

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG), with sales, revenue, and price of Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG), in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG), for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

About Us

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.

Contact Us:

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US +1 (415) 830-3727 | UK +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]