FHP Motors Market Status, Analysis and Business Outlook 2020 to 2027

The FHP Motors Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

FHP (fractional horsepower) motors are the type of electric motors which are capable of delivering a fractional power. FHP motor is a classification of the general motor whose output does not exceed 746 watts. FHP motors have a wide range of application in the domestic appliance, farm equipment, healthcare, industrial equipment, and construction equipment among others.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1. Amtek

2. Brogwarner Inc.

3. Bosch Group GmbH

4. Denso Corporation

5. Johnson Electric

6. General Electric

7. Regal Beloit Corporaton

8. Rockwell Automation, Inc.

9. Siemens AG

10. Toshiba Industrial Corporation

FHP motors market is experiencing a high demand for more efficient FHP motors due to the growing demand for energy efficient and application specific motors. The companies providing these motors are focusing on developing more energy efficient motors to attract more customers and gain a competitive position in the market. Growing demand for energy efficient and application-specific motor, use of these motors in HAVC process are the major factors expected to drive the growth of FHP motors market.

However, the low cost of motors coupled with presence of unorganized sector in developing economies is expected to have negative impact on the market revenue for leading market players in FHP motors market.

