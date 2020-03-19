(2020-2025) Worldwide Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices Industry Insights, Distribution Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Wireless Sensors Technology And Forecast Report

The Business Research Company’s Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The fetal and neonatal monitoring devices and equipment industry consists of sales of fetal and neonatal monitoring devices and equipment and related services. Fetal and neonatal monitoring devices and equipment are used to assess fetal heart rate and contractions of the uterus during pregnancy and childbirth. Ultrasound Dopplers and internal fetal monitors are widely-used fetal and neonatal monitors.

The increasing prevalence of preterm births and low body weight of infants acts as factor driving the fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market growth. Preterm birth refers to premature birth of a child before 37 weeks gestation period, which leads to poor health and growth, mental retardation, visual and hearing impairments, cerebral palsy and others. According to World Health Organization (WHO), around 5.6 million children aging less than 5 years died in 2016 and preterm birth was found to be one of the top reasons for the deaths. According to a 2018 report by WHO, nearly 15 million babies are born preterm every year and this number is expected to have a continuous rise in the near future. The increasing prevalence and need to reduce the infant mortality rates with improving healthcare conditions, drives the fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market.

Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation

Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices Market By Equipment:

Fetal Neonatal

Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices Market By End User:

Hospitals Diagnostic centers Pediatric Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices Market By Portability:

Portable Non Portable

Some of the major key players involved in the Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices Market are

GE Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Philips Healthcare

Atom Medical Corporation

Natus Medical Incorporated

North America was the largest region in the fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market in 2018. The fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

