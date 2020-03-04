Fertilizer Additives Market 2019 Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts to 2025

Fertilizer Additives Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Fertilizer Additives Market place for the forecast 2019– 2025.

Key Players in the Fertilizer Additives market report

The key players which are dominating the global fertilizer additives market are the Clairant Novochem Group, Solvay, KAO Corporation, Calnetic as well as the Filtra Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd. There are a few others which include Tolsa Group. Forbon Technology, Chemipol, Armaz and ChemSol LLC.

Scope of The Fertilizer Additives Market Report:

The fertilizer additives have been used in crops which are field for enhancing the qualities of soil and fertilizers and the providing of stability. They are retaining the nutrients in soil like nitrogen, potassium, phosphorus and sulfur and preventing of corrosion of the container of transportation. Such advantages are boosting the global fertilizer additives market growth.

Fertilizers are synthetic or natural materials which have been applied to the plant or soil tissues for the supply essential nutrients to grow the plants. They are also offering the anti-foaming and anti-caking characteristics of the fertilizers. The foams may cause the serious problems for the surface coatings. The fertilizers may be helping for triggering the insufficient absorption of the nutrients by the plants and soil which is leading to the loss of the soil fertility as well as the retard plant growth. A few of the chemical formulae have been available for preventing formation of foam. Some of the fertilizers have been available in the granular form or powdered for the formation of caking has been higher in such materials which are going to result in the product loss. For avoiding of these situations, the agents have been used for the facilitating of the easy consumption.

The global fertilizer additives market have been categorized on the basis of form like the prills, powder, granules as well as others. On the basis of application, the global fertilizer additives market has been classified as the triple super phosphate, mono ammonium phosphate, diammonium phosphate, urea, ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulfate as well as others. Moreover, the global fertilizer additives market has been divided for the function as antifoam agents, corrosion inhibitors, hydrophobic agents and anti-caking agents as well as others.

Fertilizer Additives Market Key Market Segments:

By Type

Dust Control Agent

Anti-Caking Agent

Anti-foam Agents

Granulation Aids

Colorants

Corrosion Inhibitors

Hydrophobing Agents

By Application

Mono Ammonium Phosphate,

Triple Super Phosphate,

Urea

Diammonium Phosphate (DAP)

Ammonium Nitrate/CAN

Others

By Form

Granular

Prilled

Powdered

