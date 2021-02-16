Fertilizer Additive Market foreseen to grow exponentially over (2020-2027)

“The global fertilizer additive market is expected to reach US$ 3,963.0 Mn in 2027 from US$ 3,216.2 Mn in 2018. The global fertilizer additive market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 2.4% from 2020-2027.”

The market is driven by factors such as robust growth of fertilizer industry, increasing population and decreasing arable land, and rising research and development in the fertilizers.

The demand for fertilizers in many countries has been growing due to the increasing demand for food grains on account of the rising population. The institutions such as the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) have published estimations of an increase in global food demand out to 2050. The FAO projections show that world food demand may rise by 70% by 2050.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004222/

Company Profiles

Arkema Group

Solvay

Kao Corporation

Chemipol S.A.

Chemsol LLC

Clariant

Dorf Ketal

Michelman, Inc.

Omex Agriculture, Inc.

Novochem Group

The global food demand is anticipated to come from rising consumer incomes in regions such as Asia, Eastern Europe, and Latin America. Also, a report published by the Joint Research Centre in 2018, an area half the size of Europe is undergoing severe degradation and will become inappropriate for farming every year. Also, a report published by the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services supported by the Joint Research Centre’s claim with the area of arable land shrinking and demand for food on the rise, farmers are frequently using fertilizers to boost the production.

According to a study conducted in 2015, at the University of Sheffield’s Grantham Centre for Sustainable Futures in Britain, ~33% of the world’s “”adequate or high-quality food-producing land”” has been vanished in the past 40 years due to the use of chemical fertilizers, frequent plowing, and climate change. In conjunction with the expected growth rates of the global population, governments are focusing on the development of sustainable agriculture, this will enable them to considerably increase their food production However, as a result of growing urbanization levels, available arable land is expected to decrease further.

The overall global fertilizer additive market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the fertilizer additive market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs,

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004222/

Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the fertilizer additive market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global fertilizer additive market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.