Feminine Hygiene Products Market to Incur Steady Growth by 2027 | Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Edgewell Personal Care

According to The Insight Partners market research titled ‘Feminine Hygiene Products Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Distribution Channel, and End User.’ The global feminine hygiene products market is expected to reach US$ 36,371.54 Mn in 2027 from US$ 21,088.56 Mn in 2018. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global feminine hygiene products market and the factors driving the market and also the factors that act as hindrances.

The feminine hygiene products market majorly consists of players such as Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Edgewell Personal Care, Bodywise (UK) Limited, Unicharm Corporation, Lil-Lets UK Limited, Ontex, Kao Corporation and Essity Aktiebolag (publ), among others.

The global feminine hygiene products market, based on the product, was segmented into cleaning & deodorizing products and menstrual care products. In 2018, the menstrual care products segment accounted for the largest market share in the global feminine hygiene products market by product. Rise in the disposable income compared with the availability of innovative products for female health is anticipated to fuel the growth of the segment at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Major factors boosting the growth of the market include increasing awareness regarding feminine hygiene and the availability of feminine hygiene products at an affordable price. However, the occurrence of infections among women by using these products is hampering the growth of the market.

The report segments the global feminine hygiene products market as follows:

Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market – By Product

Menstrual Care Products

Cleaning and Deodorizing Products

Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market – By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies and Hospital Pharmacies

Online-Distributions

Supermarkets

Other Distribution Channels

Report Spotlights

Progressive industry trends in the Feminine Hygiene Products market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the global market from 2018 to 2027

Estimation of global demand across various industries

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry to predict market growth

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and global demand

Market trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the global market

Decision-making process by understanding strategies that underpin commercial interest with regard to global market growth

Global market size at various nodes of market

Detailed overview and segmentation of the global market, as well as its dynamics in the industry

Global market size in various regions with promising growth opportunities

