Feminine Hygiene Products Market Share, Outlook, Future Growth and Opportunities by 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global feminine hygiene products market size reached US$ 26.0 Billion in 2019. Feminine hygiene products play a significant role in improving and maintaining the well-being and reproductive health of women. These products are generally made up of rayon, viscose and cellulose wood fluff pulp, among others. They are mainly associated with menopause, menstruation, genital cleanliness, contraception and maternity. Over the past two decades, the demand for feminine hygiene products has increased across the globe. This can be attributed to the improving financial independence of women, owing to which they can spend more on hygiene products.

Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market Trends:

A rise in concerns regarding personal hygiene and growing awareness about the increasing environmental concerns, females are shifting toward biodegradable, compostable and eco-friendly products. These products are generally made with natural fibers that are grown without the use of pesticides or insecticides. Furthermore, several awareness campaigns and programs have been organized by different NGOs and governmental organizations to distribute sanitary pads at affordable rates. This has boosted the utilization of these products, especially among the underprivileged and rural female populations. Moreover, the leading companies are coming up with new product varieties to increase their consumer base. For instance, Proctor and Gamble, has introduced sanitary pads with higher absorption capacity and improved fragrances and ingredients to attract consumers and expand their market operations. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 37.2 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Market Summary:

Based on the product type, the report finds that sanitary pads represent the most popular segment, holding the largest market share. Other major product types include panty liners, tampons, sprays and internal cleaners, and others.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the majority of feminine hygiene products are distributed through supermarkets and hypermarkets. Other popular channels of distribution are specialty stores, beauty stores and pharmacies, online stores and others.

Region-wise, North America exhibits a leading position in the market. Other major regions include Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined, with some of the key players being Procter & Gamble Company, Edgewell Personal Care Company, Unicharm Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation and Kao Corporation.

