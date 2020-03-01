Feed PremixMarket – Industry Outlook, Size, Share, Growth Prospects, Key Opportunities, Trends and Forecast

Report Description for the Feed Premix Market

The feed premix market report gives data for the estimated year 2018, and the forecast year 2026, in terms of both, value (US$) and volume (MT). The report consists of forecast factors that affect and influence the feed premix market, macroeconomic factors, and market outlook of the feed premix market. The report also includes the drivers, trends, and restraints of the feed premix market. The drivers of the feed premix market include an increase in the demand for meat products, increased awareness in the agricultural community, government efforts aiding the growth of the animal feed premix market in developed regions, global decrease in the cost of animal production, and aquaculture replacing wild fishing as the primary source of fish for human consumption. The report also includes current industry trends in the animal feed and feed premix market. We have also included a detailed competitive landscape analysis, value chain analysis, strategic overview, and key players in the animal feed premix market. This gives a comprehensive overview of the market to the report users. The report consists of a market structure, and it gives a detailed comparison between the multinational players, local players, and regional players of feed premix. The study provides the market attractiveness analysis by livestock, type, and region.

During the detailed study of the feed premix market, our analysts observed that, there was more incorporation of feed premix in animal feed when compared to regular feed, as feed premix consist of more nutrients. This new incorporation of feed premix in regular animal feed is likely to result in an increase in the demand for feed premix throughout the forecast period. The report states that, the use of feed premix in the poultry segment is high, due to industrialization of meat industry

On the basis of type, the amino acids segment holds a relatively high market share when compared to the other segments such as vitamins, minerals, and others. This is mainly due to the more requirement of amino acids for animals in their diets. On the basis of region, APAC is expected to hold the highest market share, owing to more number of meat consumers in the region. Followed by APAC, Europe is expected to hold the second-largest share in the market in terms of sales revenue during the forecast period.

The report also includes the company profiles of key producers of feed premix, and the revenue generated by these companies across all the five regions – Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). For the estimation of revenue, regional average prices were obtained from various manufacturers, distributors, and exporters of feed premix through quotes. The key application segments of feed premix were considered, and the potential ones were estimated on the basis of a various secondary sources and feedback from many primary respondents. There were some key data points collected for the modelling approach, which include the overview of the overall animal feed market, food and beverage outlook, and average purchase price of animal feed that consists of feed premix. The feed premix market was forecasted based on constant currency rates.

The data analysis for global feed premix market is estimated in terms of value and volume consumption. To arrive at the volume consumption of feed premix, production data of countries producing feed across the globe has been taken into consideration. In addition to, the production of feed, feed composition ratio of top producing countries is also tracked and further their import-export in the global market is tracked for understanding consumption in key countries. Furthermore, XploreMR estimated volume data on consumption of feed premix for several countries by understanding the demand and supply of feed premix. It includes production, growth, volume and value sales, transition, pricing, per capita consumption of meat, livestock population, consumer preference, and feed pattern among end user verticals is scrutinized.

XploreMR then determined the volume consumption of feed premix across various regions including North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Forecasting is done on internal proprietary model using different macro-economic, industry-based demand driving factors impacting the market and its forecast trends. By identifying and allocating a weighted score to forecast factors that influence the demand for oats. These factors were the representative of an entire value chain, as well as the macro-economic indicators such as production, feed production, feed additives inclusion have been taken into consideration to arrive at the volume consumption of feed premix in respective countries.

Weighted average selling price for types of feed premix was considered to estimate the market size for top feed premix consuming countries. These prices were captured in their respective countries and then converted into USD to offer forecasts in one consistent currency standard.

Given the characteristics of the market, XploreMR triangulated the data based on supply side, demand side, and dynamics of the global feed premix market. To develop the global feed premix market forecast, XploreMR analyzed various factors to understand their respective impact on the target market. However, quantifying the market across the abovementioned segments is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating economy, we not only provide forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyze on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is analysis of the global feed premix market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global oats market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global feed premix market, XploreMR has also presented a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global feed premix market.

The report covers an in-depth analysis of all components of value chain in the global feed premix market. In the final section of the report on the global feed premix market, competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of global feed premix manufacturers.

Antibiotic Feed Premix Ban in Various Regions and the Reason Behind the Ban

The antibiotics sub-segment under the type segment has not been covered in the scope of the report. Antibiotic feed premix are mainly used for quick weight gain of the livestock, and also to increase their immunity. Antibiotic feed premix are banned in developed regions such as North America and Europe, due to their resistance towards microbes in the animals. When animals consume antibiotic feed premix, the premix forms certain bacteria that become resistant to antibiotics. When these animals are consumed by humans, those bacteria get ingested and directly affect the body by forming resistance to antibiotics.

China is the top manufacturer of antibiotic feed premix, globally. China contributes to 14% share of global antibiotic feed premix. In regions such as Latin America and APAC, there are stringent regulations to be followed during the addition of antibiotic feed premix in animal feed. Only a particular type of antibiotic should be used while feeding the animals. Also, those antibiotics should be fed in particular range of quantity (micrograms).

Many primary and secondary sources were conducted during the course of the study. The secondary sources include publications, annual reports of the company, Factiva, and Hoovers. There are various market dynamics such as drivers, trends, and restraints covered in the report related to feed premix. These help in the growth of each segment in the feed premix market. The report also includes analysis and insights into the potential of the feed premix market in various regions. Detailed company profiles of the producers are included in the scope of the study to evaluate their short-term and long-term strategies, recent developments in the feed premix market space, and product portfolio of feed premix manufacturers. Some of the key players analyzed are Koninklijke DSM N.V., The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Purina Animal Nutrition LLC, Alltech, Inc., Nutreco N.V., Kemin Industries, Novus International, Inc., Zinpro Corporation, Lexington Enterprises Pte. Ltd., Avícola de Tarragona S.A., Neovia SARL, Masterfeeds L.P., Royal Agrifirm Group, Dakahlia Group, LOTUS MINECHEM RESOURCES PVT. LTD., Titan Pharma (India) Pvt Ltd., and Shenzhen Jinxinnong Technology Co., Ltd., among other feed premix manufacturers.

