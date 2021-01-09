Feed Mycotoxin Detoxifiers Market Research Report and Expert Reviews 2020 to 2024

The Global Feed Mycotoxin Detoxifiers Market research report aims to provide an unbiased and a comprehensive outlook of the Global market to the readers. Analysts have studied the key trends defining the trajectory of the market. The research report also includes an assessment of the achievements made by the players in the Feed Mycotoxin Detoxifiers Market so far.

The Global Feed Mycotoxin Detoxifiers Market was valued at USD 2184.35 Million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 3.38% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

Alltech Bio-products Co., Ltd., AMLAN International, Belgium Impextraco, Biomin Feed Additive (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Prince Agri, Kemin Industries, Inc., Perstorp Performance Additives, Pfizer Animal Health (Zoetis), Special Nutrients, Inc., NutriAd, NOREL Animal Nutrition, Olmix Group, Micron Bio-systems and other for more company coverage please register for sample inquiry.

In 2017, Europe was the largest geographical segment of the market studied and accounted for a share of around 43.2% of the market. The market growth can be mainly attributed to the expansion of the animal meat market and the subsequent expansion of the compound feed industry. Increased awareness among the farmers about the benefits of mycotoxin detoxifiers is another factor augmenting the growth of the market studied.

Mycotoxin detoxifiers, when used in animal feed, prevent the contamination of feed by mycotoxins, which are a collective group of natural chemicals (toxic secondary metabolite) produced by certain molds. The presence of various mycotoxins contaminate the animal feed and negatively affect the health of animals. The adverse effects could range from problems related to reproduction and organ damage (liver/kidney) to a greater susceptibility to infectious diseases in animals. They can also affect the performance of these animals. To protect these animals from these adverse effects, mycotoxin detoxifiers are used in animal fodder. They are unique for each mycotoxin and are required to be supplemented in animal feed to counter the harmful effects of mycotoxins.

Expansion of animal meat market

The growth in the Global Mycotoxin Detoxifiers market is primarily because of expansion of animal meat market. According to United States Department of Agriculture, The consumption of animal meat have shown a consistent growth from 2015. In 2018, animal meat consumption have witnessed highest of 266,359 thousand metric tons which was 258,513 thousand metric tons in 2015. Increased global meat consumption and rise in health concerns in livestock have made the market to consume higher quantity of Mycotoxin Detoxifiers

Europe dominates the Global Market

Europe is the largest segment of the feed mycotoxin detoxifiers market and is expected to record a robust growth rate. Owing to the ready availability of raw materials and high effectiveness. Asia Pacific holds huge potential and shows substantial growth in terms of rising meat consumption along with production of local meat, increasing demand for quality food, growing awareness towards food safety, increasing per capita spending on meat related products, and expanding industrialization of animal industry in these regions.

