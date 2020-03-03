Feed Binders-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

Description

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Feed Binders market is expected to grow from $4.13 billion in 2015 to $5.41 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 3.9%. Raising awareness for livestock food and health is the major factor driving the market growth. Furthermore, growing demand for meat and adoption of organized farming is favoring the market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, volatility of raw material cost for feed binders is restraining the market growth. Strict regulations are also anticipated to pose challenges to players in the market.

The clay segment is expected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period. It is due to low cost requirements and less inclusion level per ton of feed. Lignosulphonates is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment in near future. North America and Asia Pacific are expected to be fastest growing markets. Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth on account of raising meat consumption and availability of resources.

Some of the key players in global feed binders market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Avebe U.A., Beneo GmbH, Borregaard ASA, CP Kelco, Danisco, Darling Ingredients Inc., E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company (Dupont Nutrition & Health), Emsland Starke GmbH, FMC Corporation, Gelita AG, J. M. Huber Corporation, The Roquette Group, Uniscope, Inc., Nutri FeedCompany, and VitaCheek Nutrition Ltd.

Feed Binder Types Covered:

Gelatin

Clay

Carboxymethylcellulose

Hemicellulose

Lignosulphonates

Wheat Gluten & Middlings

Plant Gums & Starches

Molasses

Other Feed Binder Types

Hydrocolloids

Applications Covered:

Crumbles

Moist

Pellets

Other Applications

Livestocks Covered:

Swine

Ruminants

Poultry

Aquaculture

Other Animals

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Egypt

