Feed Binders-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

Description
According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Feed Binders market is expected to grow from $4.13 billion in 2015 to $5.41 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 3.9%. Raising awareness for livestock food and health is the major factor driving the market growth. Furthermore, growing demand for meat and adoption of organized farming is favoring the market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, volatility of raw material cost for feed binders is restraining the market growth. Strict regulations are also anticipated to pose challenges to players in the market.
The clay segment is expected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period. It is due to low cost requirements and less inclusion level per ton of feed. Lignosulphonates is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment in near future. North America and Asia Pacific are expected to be fastest growing markets. Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth on account of raising meat consumption and availability of resources.
Some of the key players in global feed binders market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Avebe U.A., Beneo GmbH, Borregaard ASA, CP Kelco, Danisco, Darling Ingredients Inc., E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company (Dupont Nutrition & Health), Emsland Starke GmbH, FMC Corporation, Gelita AG, J. M. Huber Corporation, The Roquette Group, Uniscope, Inc., Nutri FeedCompany, and VitaCheek Nutrition Ltd.
Feed Binder Types Covered:
Gelatin
Clay
Carboxymethylcellulose
Hemicellulose
Lignosulphonates
Wheat Gluten & Middlings
Plant Gums & Starches
Molasses
Other Feed Binder Types
Hydrocolloids
Applications Covered:
Crumbles
Moist
Pellets
Other Applications
Livestocks Covered:
Swine
Ruminants
Poultry
Aquaculture
Other Animals
Regions Covered:
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
UK
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Middle East
Brazil
Argentina
South Africa
Egypt
