Fatty AmidesMarket to Incur Rapid Extension During 2016 – 2022

This XploreMR report examines the global fatty amides market for the forecast period 2016 – 2022. The primary objective of the report is to identify opportunities in the market and present updates and insights pertaining to various segments of the global fatty amides market.

Fatty amides are derived from fatty acids such as erucic acid, oleic acid, and stearic acid. Primary fatty amides such as erucamide, oleamide, stearamide, and behenamide are widely used as slip agents and anti-block agents by polyolefin film processing industries. Erucamide is a primary amide and synthesized by reacting erucic acid with gaseous ammonia. Around 35% of erucic acid produced globally is used for commercial manufacturing of erucamide. Erucamide is preferred as slip agent for polyolefin film processing due to its ability to reduce the value of COF (coefficient of friction) of the film surface. Oleamide has found wide application in the manufacture of polyolefin films, which can be used for food packaging. It is called a fast blooming agent due to its ability to move rapidly on the film surface. It is used as a dispersing agent in printing inks and dyes. Stearamide and behenamide are used in combination with erucamide as an anti-blocking agent in polyolefin film processing. Fatty amides are commercially sold in the form of powder, beads and other (pastilles).

To understand and assess opportunities in this market, the report is categorically segmented by product type, product form, and region. The report analyses the global market of fatty amides in terms of market value (US$ Mn) and volume (MT).

The report begins with an overview of the global fatty amides market, appraising market performance in terms of revenue and volume, followed by XMR’s analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints witnessed in the global market. Key trends specific to different geographies are also included in the report to equip the client with crystal-clear, decision-making insights.

The subsequent sections analyses the global fatty amides market as per product type and application, and presents forecast for the period 2016–2022

Product types assessed in the report are: Erucamide Oleamide Stearamide Behenamide

Product forms assessed in the report are: Beads Powder Other (Pastilles)

Regions assessed in the report are: Asia Pacific Europe North America Latin America The Middle East & Africa

To calculate the market size, the report considers various aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split, by product type and application, and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The forecast presented in the report assesses the total revenue generated by the global fatty amides market.

When developing the market forecast, the report begins with sizing up the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, XMR triangulates the data via a different analysis based on the supply side, demand side, and dynamics of the market. However, quantifying the market across the above-mentioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyse on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the global market of fatty amides and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective of the global fatty amides market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global market of fatty amides, XploreMR has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global fatty amides market.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape of the global fatty amides market is included to provide a dashboard view of companies that manufacture and supply fatty amides. The report contains company profiles of some of the major players operating in the global fatty amides market.

