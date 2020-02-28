Farm Animal Drug Market 2025: Industry Growth, Trends Analysis and Forecast

TMRR recently generated a research report titled, “[Farm Animal Drug Market Research Report 2020]”, The research report represents the potential growth opportunities that prevail in the global market. The report is analyzed on the basis of secondary research methodologies acquired from historic and forecast data. The global Farm Animal Drug market is expected to grow substantially and thrive in terms of volume and value during the forecast period. The report will provide an insight about the growth opportunities and restraints that construct the market. Readers can gain meaningful comprehension about the future of the market.

Global Farm Animal Drug Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Drugs for farm animals have gained immense significance in meeting the nutritional requirements of livestock across the globe. The rising demand for meat and dairy products in various parts of the world has led farm owners and livestock managers to spend substantial sums in keeping these animals healthy. The extensive demand for these drugs in preventing a variety of infectious diseases among animals is also positively driving the growth of the market. To this end, the market in recent years has witnessed burgeoning production of anti-infective drugs. The emergence of new diseases, notably avian influenza H5N1, has caused considerable concern among industry players and governments alike, favoring the growth of the market.

The substantial consumption of meat and dairy products among humans has led to the emergent condition of antimicrobial resistance, have found indiscriminate use of antibiotics among farm animals, confirmed several regulatory agencies in recent years. According to World Health Organization, the overuse of antibiotics in animals in the recent decade has been found to be contributing to the growing drug resistance in humans with serious health repercussions. Antimicrobial resistance is a genuine concern and has recently generated widespread attention in developed countries such as the U.S., Canada, and several European countries. In a bid to curb the routine use of antibiotics to boost the health and prevent diseases, WHO has recently drafted new guidelines for farmers in Europe and harped on more stringent implementation in countries where the overuse is prominent.

Against the backdrop of rising antimicrobial-resistant infections world over, Health Canada has in July 2017 drafted a framework to urge livestock farmers in Canada to prevent the overuse of antibiotics. Starting December 2018, farm owners will be required to get prescription from veterinarians to buy scores of common veterinary antibiotics. Such stringent regulations are likely to have wide impact on the market potential over the forecast period of 2017–2025.

The study offers critical insights into the outlook of various regional markets and highlights promising avenues and key investment trends in these regions. Developed and developing regions are expected to be potentially prominent regional markets for farm animal drugs. Europe will contribute attractive revenues to the global markets, driven by the burgeoning demand for meat. Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as a vastly lucrative market, with the burgeoning demand for farm animal drugs being attributed to the rapidly rising livestock industry in its key economies.

The report takes a detailed look at the prevailing competitive dynamics in various parts of the globe. It analyzes the regulatory framework likely to shape that dynamics in the coming years. Several players are focusing on new product launches and spending copious funds on research and development activities and clinical trials pertaining to the efficacy of veterinary drugs and medicines. Some of the players holding prominent positions in the farm animal drugs market include Zydus Animal Health Ltd., Zoetis, Inc., Virbac SA, Alembic Animal Health, Intas Pharmaceutical Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Merck Animal Health, Elanco Animal Health, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, and Bayer AG.

This part of the report includes detailed information of the market in different regions. Each region offers different scope to the market as each region has different government policy and other factors. The regions included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Information about different region helps the reader to understand global market better. While Farm Animal Drug Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Farm Animal Drug Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

