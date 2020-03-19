FAR-FIELD SPEECH AND VOICE RECOGNITION MARKET 2020-2027 EMERGING TRENDS || LEADING PLAYERS LIKE ANDREA ELECTRONICS, CIRRUS LOGIC, INC., MICROSEMI, DSP GROUP, QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES, INC, SENSORY INC., STMICROELECTRONICS

Global Far-field Speech and Voice Recognition Industry: 2020 Market Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Far-field Speech and Voice Recognition Market. This Far-field Speech and Voice Recognition market report also endows with an exhaustive survey of key players in the market which is based on a range of objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization. The last section covers the evaluation of probabilities of the new investment projects and overall research conclusions are offered. Thus, the transparent, trustworthy and extensive market information and data included in this report will definitely help develop business and improve return on investment (ROI).

In Depth Analysis of the Market

Global Far-field Speech and Voice Recognition Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 969.25 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5400.17 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 23.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for voice control smart speakers is the major factor for the growth of this market.

The key players examine the Far-field Speech and Voice Recognition market in new regions by inspecting different techniques. This includes mergers & acquisitions, Far-field Speech and Voice Recognition expansions, investments, new service launches. Similarly, they adopt distinct Far-field Speech and Voice Recognition strategies such as collaborations, agreements etc. The leading vendors of Far-field Speech and Voice Recognition market are:

Synaptics Incorporated,

Texas Incorporated Instruments,

Andrea Electronics,

Cirrus Logic, Inc.,

Microsemi, DSP GROUP,

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc,

Sensory Inc.,

STMicroelectronics,

HARMAN International,

Meeami Technologies Private Limited,

Alango Technologies Ltd.,

XMOS – Queens Quay,

MightyWorks, Inc.,

MATRIX, Fortemedia, Inc.,

VOCAL Technologies,

Vesper Technologies, Inc.

Market Definition: Global Far-field Speech and Voice Recognition Market

Far-field speech and voice recognition is a technology which is used in the machines in which human can interact with the machine using their human language. They usually use the microphone array, so that they can recognise the voice of the user even in the noise. They can recognise the voice within the coverage area of 1 to 10m. With technologies like Amazon Alexa and Google Home there is increase in the demand for voice controlled smart speakers worldwide.

Segmentation: Global Far-field Speech and Voice Recognition Market

By Component Microphones Digital Signal Processors (DSP) Software

By Microphone Solution Single Microphone Linear Arrays Circular Arrays

By Application Automotive Smart TV/STB Smart Speakers Robotics Others

Geography

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East and Africa

Key Development in the Far-field Speech and Voice Recognition Market:

In March 2017, Conexant has announced the launch of their 4-microphone development kit which reduces the audio front end design complexity. It has Smart Source Locator which is used to identify the customer voice and also provide 360 degree noise suppression. Conexant’s AudioSmart™ CX2094 Voice processor help the voice to barge in even in loud music.

In January 2018, Amazon announced the launch of their Amazon Alexa Premium Far-Field Voice Development Kit which especially designed for the Amazon Alexa Voice Services that will make it easier for the OEMs to enable the Alexa products. The main is to bring more Alexa enabled products to the consumers.

Far-field Speech and Voice Recognition Market: Drivers

Increasing demand for voice controlled smart speakers is driving the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development is driving the market

Far-field Speech and Voice Recognition Market : Restraints

Increasing awareness among consumer about the privacy is restraining the growth of this market.

Lack of performance of the system in harsh environment is restraining the market.

Strategic Key Insights Of The Far-field Speech and Voice Recognition Report:

Production Analysis – Production of the Patient Handling Equipment is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Far-field Speech and Voice Recognition Market key players is also covered.

• Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Far-field Speech and Voice Recognition Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

• Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Far-field Speech and Voice Recognition Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Competitors – In this section, various Far-field Speech and Voice Recognition industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.• Analytical Tools – The Far-field Speech and Voice Recognition Market report consists the precisely studied and evaluated information of the key players and their market scope using several analytical tools, including SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility study. These tools have been used to efficiently study the growth of the major industry participants.• The 360-degree Far-field Speech and Voice Recognition overview based on a global and regional level. Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level. And a complete and useful guide for new market aspirants • Facilitates decision making in view of noteworthy and gauging information also the drivers and limitations available of the market

Market share and year-over-year growth of key players in promising regions

Emerging opportunities, competitive landscape, revenue and share of main manufacturers.

Key performing regions (APAC, EMEA, Americas) along with their sub-regions are detailed in this report.

Strategic recommendations, forecast & growth areas of the Far-field Speech and Voice Recognition Market.

This report discusses the market summary, market scope& gives a brief outline of the Far-field Speech and Voice Recognition Market

Challenges for the new entrants, trends & market drivers.

Competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches & acquisitions.

