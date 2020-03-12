Facial Makeup Market Opportunities, Share, Size Overview By Procter & Gamble; Shiseido Company, Limited; LVMH; L’Oréal; Coty Inc.; Unilever; others

A comprehensive Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market Research on both global and regional sales of Facial Makeup Market which provides a better understanding of the present market Size, landscape, Development, status and Growth Opportunities during 2020 to 2026. The study is a mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the Facial Makeup Market key players Involved in the study are Procter & Gamble; Shiseido Company, Limited; LVMH; L’Oréal; Coty Inc.; Unilever; Estée Lauder Companies; New Avon Company; CHANEL; Revlon; Giorgio Armani S.p.A.; Amway Corp.; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; Kao Corporation; Henkel AG & Co. KGaA; L Brands; Natura; Oriflame Cosmetics AG; Babor; Lotus Herbals; Mary Kay Inc.; NATURE REPUBLIC; Clarins among others.

Global facial makeup market is expected to rise register a substantial CAGR of 5.17% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the changes in lifestyles of individuals focusing on enhancement of their visual appeal.

Drivers and Restraints of the Facial Makeup market

Market Drivers:

Increasing level of disposable incomes enhancing the expenditure being incurred on cosmetic products will boost the market growth

Growing volume of working women population focusing on maintain an aesthetic appeal; this factor is expected to propel the growth of this market

Surge of e-commerce and online sales channels can also drive the market growth

Increase in the levels of demand for natural, organic and halal certified cosmetic products; this factor is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market

Market Restraint:

Concerns regarding the negative effects on appearance of individuals associated with the consistent usage of makeup will hinder the market growth

Strict regulatory procedure regarding the product approvals from the authorities also restricts the market growth

Concerns regarding the allergic reactions associated with the chemicals present in various chemicals acts as a restricting factor for this market

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as Procter & Gamble; Shiseido Company, Limited; LVMH; L’Oréal; Coty Inc.; Unilever; Estée Lauder Companies; New Avon Company; CHANEL; Revlon; Giorgio Armani S.p.A.; Amway Corp.; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; Kao Corporation; Henkel AG & Co. KGaA; L Brands; Natura; Oriflame Cosmetics AG; Babor; Lotus Herbals; Mary Kay Inc.; NATURE REPUBLIC; Clarins among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Unilever announced that they had completed the acquisition of Tatcha, an innovative skincare brand with presence in the United States, Japan and other major regions of the world. This acquisition will help in bringing a large range of natural beauty products to Unilever which can be sustained for a large period of time

In March 2019, Amazon announced the launch of their range of beauty products with the availability of “Belei”. The product line had been launched with twelve products all available for under forty USD. The products have been designed to be highly cost-effective and deliver high-performance for their consumers

Revised and updated discussion for 2018 of key macro and micro market influences impacting the sector are provided with a thought-provoking qualitative comment on future opportunities and threats. This report combines the best of both statistically relevant quantitative data from the industry, coupled with relevant and insightful qualitative comment and analysis.

Facial Makeup MARKET Segmentation:

By Type

Face Powder

Concealer

Foundation

Blush

Contouring & Highlighting

Bronzer

Primer

Palette

By Source

Natural

Organic

Chemical

Halal

By Sales Channel

Hypermarket

Supermarket

Pharmacies

E-Commerce

Health & Beauty Retail Stores

By Pricing

Economic

Premium

The report presents relevant data about the different dangers and difficulties looked by various stakeholders. With the proper utilization of established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, this market report has been structured. The Facial Makeup market report considers indispensable viewpoints about the key players in the market, for example, solid and feeble points of the contenders and examination of their techniques as for product and market.

To comprehend Facial Makeup market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Facial Makeup market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Facial Makeupare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2026

